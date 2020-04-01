Tell us about a special essential worker in your life

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
Do you want to give thanks to an essential worker in your life?
From retirees to students, health care workers step up in unexpected waysMarch 26, 202002:17
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is looking for stories about folks who need to work outside the home during this difficult time: grocery store employees, delivery men and women, sanitation workers, etc.
Give them a shoutout, and we may feature it on our show.
Here’s what we need from you:
- Upload a photo of *yourself* holding up a sign that includes the name of the person you’re honoring and his or her occupation, along with a brief message like “thank you” or “we appreciate you.”
- Upload a second photo of the essential worker on the job.
Use the form below to upload the pictures and enter some information.