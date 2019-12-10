Send us a video of what the holidays mean to your kids

The holiday season has arrived, and the excitement is in full swing!
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna wants to hear from your little ones at home about why this time of year is so special to them.
Send us a video in the form below of your kids explaining what the holidays mean to them.
Ask your kids: Tell us about your favorite part of the holidays! What does the season mean to you?
If you can film it in front of your holiday decorations, even better!
A few things to keep in mind:
- NO music/other noise in the background, please.
- Shoot it horizontally (like a TV screen).
- Have the kids speak up .. and smile.
- Make sure they don’t talk over your voice as you ask the questions.
We'll share some of our favorite submissions on the show!