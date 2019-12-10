Save up to 88% on hot holiday gifts from Coach, North Face, La Perla, and Adidas with these exclusive Shop TODAY deals!

Send us a video of what the holidays mean to your kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year to share why the holidays are so special.

The holiday season has arrived, and the excitement is in full swing!

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna wants to hear from your little ones at home about why this time of year is so special to them.

Send us a video in the form below of your kids explaining what the holidays mean to them.

Ask your kids: Tell us about your favorite part of the holidays! What does the season mean to you?

If you can film it in front of your holiday decorations, even better!

A few things to keep in mind:

- NO music/other noise in the background, please.

- Shoot it horizontally (like a TV screen).

- Have the kids speak up .. and smile.

- Make sure they don’t talk over your voice as you ask the questions.

We'll share some of our favorite submissions on the show!

