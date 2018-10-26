Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

A few homeless people in Boston received a wonderful surprise late Wednesday night from one of the city's most popular athletes.

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts handed out trays of food to homeless people outside Boston Public Library, hours after his team's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

Lou Merloni, a former Red Sox infielder and current NBC Sports Boston baseball analyst, wrote a tweet applauding Betts.

"Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts," Merloni tweeted.

Mike Winter, a VIP host for area clubs, told Boston sports radio station WEEI he was leaving a nearby nightclub when he noticed Betts and the outfielder's cousin with a shopping cart containing about 10 trays of steak tips and chicken.

"I didn’t know who they were at first. They had hoodies on," Winter said. "Next thing I know they are laying out trays of food. Then they’re walking around all of Boston library where there are tons of homeless and telling people there is food around the corner."

Winter added that when others from the club began to take notice of the food delivery, Betts walked away. Still, the impact on the homeless people was palpable.

"None of the homeless even knew who he was but they were just grateful for what he was doing," Winter said of the meal recipients. "... A lot of people are looking for a pat on the back and he wasn’t looking for that whatsoever. He was incognito just trying to do good."