Buy Kathie Lee and Hoda's wrapping paper for a good cause!

It's a holiday miracle! Now, you can unwrap Kathie Lee and Hoda this holiday season for a great cause!

TODAY partnered with Hallmark to help the non-profit organization Tomorrows Children's Fund, a group that provides emotional and financial support to families with children affected by cancer and other serious blood disorders. The net proceeds from each roll purchased will go to the foundation.

Hallmark Net proceeds from each roll of Hallmark's Kathie Lee and Hoda-inspired wrapping paper will go to Tomorrows Children's Fund.

Start wrapping presents with a purpose this holiday season and find out how you can purchase the wrapping paper here.