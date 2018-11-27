Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kristen Torres

Just in time for the holidays, One Small Thing released a cute line of quotable gifts to brighten anyone's day.

The gifts would make a great gift for moms, sisters, teens or any women on your gift list!

Whether it's a throw pillow for the chair that's missing an accent color, or tote bag to lug around groceries, go ahead and get one small thing to bring joy to your loved ones.

1. TODAY One Small Thing Do Good IPhone Tough Case, $23, NBC

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Imagine seeing this positive message every time you go to pick up your phone. There are a few different color combinations to choose from.

2. TODAY One Small Thing Throw Pillow, $35, NBC

Throw this on your couch or gift it to a friend: This pillow's message of spreading kindness is a mantra everyone can get behind.

3. TODAY One Small Thing Tote Bag, $17, NBC

Carry around farmers market finds in style and send out a friendly reminder to be kind.

4. TODAY One Small Thing Go For It IPhone Tough Case, $23, NBC

Another phone case with a strong message, this one also comes in a version for the Samsung Galaxy.

5. TODAY One Small thing You Are Loved Ornament, $21, NBC

This makes the perfect gift for a parent, grandparent or anyone who needs a little reminder that they are appreciated.

6. TODAY One Small Thing Positivity Is A Super Power Women's Racerback Tank Top, $23, NBC

Whether you wear this top at the gym, running errands or while simply lounging around, embody a new positive attitude while wearing the tank.

7. TODAY One Small Thing You Are Stronger Women's Racerback Tank Top, $23, NBC

Or exude strength with this gray version!

8. TODAY One Small Thing Set Goals Spiral Notebook, $13, NBC

Plan your day and achieve those short-term goals with this notebook.

