TODAY Insider

SMS TERMS AND CONDITIONS

IMPORTANT NOTICE: THIS AGREEMENT CONTAINS A BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER. IT AFFECTS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AS DETAILED IN SECTION 24 OF THE NBCUNIVERSAL TERMS OF SERVICE WHICH ARE INCORPORATED AS IS FULLY SET FORTH HEREIN. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC (“NBCU,” “company” “we,” “us,” or “our”) provides these SMS Terms and Conditions (the “SMS Terms”), which govern the provision and delivery of text messages by us or our text message and call service providers to you. NBCU provides this text message service to: (1) provide you with the text message you requested from company.

E-SIGN DISCLOSURE

By agreeing to receive text messages, you also consent to the use of an electronic record to document your agreement. You may withdraw your consent to the use of the electronic record by filling out form at deals.today.com/pages/contact-us with “Revoke Electronic Consent” in the subject line, by sending an email with subject line “Revoke Electronic Consent” to todayshow@orders.deals.com. To view and retain a copy of this disclosure or any information regarding your enrollment in this program, you will need (i) a device (such as a computer or mobile phone) with a web browser and Internet access and (ii) either a printer or storage space on such device. For a free paper copy, or to update our records of your contact information, fill out form at deals.today.com/pages/contact-us or email todayshow@orders.deals.comwith contact information and the address for delivery.

SIGNING UP FOR COMPANY TEXT MESSAGES

Please review our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, incorporated herein by reference, for information and notices concerning our collection, use, and disclosure of your information, and for NBCU’s collection, use, and disclosure of your information.

NBCU will send text messages only to those who subscribe to receive such text messages. By signing up to receive the automated text messages, you agree to these SMS Terms, and NBCU’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You also agree that NBCU or its agents may use any automated or non-automated technology, including an automatic telephone dialing system, to send you recurring promotional and personalized and/or informational text (e.g. SMS and MMS) messages, to the mobile telephone number you provided when signing up or any other number that you designate. You understand that you are not required to receive the text messages as a condition of using or purchasing services or products made available by NBCU. Personal information obtained through the text message program is not shared with third parties for any marketing reasons

COSTS OF SIGNING UP FOR TODAY ALL DAY TEXT MESSAGES

NBCU does not charge you for its TODAY Insider text message program. But message and data rates may apply, so depending on your plan with your wireless or other applicable provider, you may be charged by your carrier or other applicable provider.

FREQUENCY OF THE TEXT MESSAGES

We may send you an initial message

confirming that we have received your opt-in. You may receive follow up text messages. Message frequency will vary. NBCU reserves the right to alter the frequency of messages sent at any time, so as to increase or decrease the total number of sent messages. NBCU also reserves the right to change the short code or phone number from which messages are sent and we will notify you when we do so.

PARTICIPATING CARRIERS

As of June 14, 2021 [BB(3] , our text messages can be sent through the following carriers: Major carriers: AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, U.S. Cellular, Alltel, Boost Mobile, Nextel, and Virgin Mobile. Minor carriers: Alaska Communications Systems (ACS), Appalachian Wireless (EKN), Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular One of East Central IL (ECIT), Cellular One of Northeast Pennsylvania, Cincinnati Bell Wireless, Cricket, Coral Wireless (Mobi PCS), COX, Cross, Element Mobile (Flat Wireless), Epic Touch (Elkhart Telephone), GCI, Golden State, Hawkeye (Chat Mobility), Hawkeye (NW Missouri), Illinois Valley Cellular, Inland Cellular, iWireless (Iowa Wireless), Keystone Wireless (Immix Wireless/PC Man), Mosaic (Consolidated or CTC Telecom), Nex-Tech Wireless, NTelos, Panhandle Communications, Pioneer, Plateau (Texas RSA 3 Ltd), Revol, RINA, Simmetry (TMP Corporation), Thumb Cellular, Union Wireless, United Wireless, Viaero Wireless, and West Central (WCC or 5 Star Wireless The content is not compatible with all mobile device models and our messages may not be deliverable in all areas. The participating carriers may be changed at NBCU’s sole discretion without prior notice. NBCU, its service providers and the mobile carriers supported by the program will not be liable for any delayed or undelivered messages or changes to the participating carriers as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your carrier with active participation at that time.

ELIGIBILITY

By signing up to receive the TODAY Insider text messages, you represent that you are 18 years of age or older and understand the obligations and agree to the terms set forth in these SMS Terms and NBCU’s Terms of Service, all of which form binding agreements between you and us. You further represent that you are the subscriber of the cellular service at the mobile number provided or that you are authorized by the subscriber to sign-up for texts.

OPTING OUT OF COMPANY TEXT MESSAGES

If you no longer want to receive NBCU text messages, you may text STOP, END, CANCEL, UNSUBSCRIBE, or QUIT to any text message from NBCU. After unsubscribing, we may send you confirmation of your opt-out via text message. You acknowledge that our text message platform may not recognize and respond to unsubscribe requests that do not include the STOP, END, CANCEL, UNSUBSCRIBE or QUIT keyword commands and agree that NBCU and its service providers will have no liability for failing to honor such requests. If you unsubscribe from one of our text message programs, you may continue to receive text messages from NBCU through any other programs you have joined until you separately unsubscribe from those programs. If you have revoked consent and want to re-enroll in TODAY Insider text message program, you can resume your enrollment by requesting to receive text messages again through the applicable enrollment mechanism.

HELP

Text the keyword HELP to our shortcode to return customer care contact information.

CUSTOMER CARE

If you are experiencing any problems, please visitdeals.today.com/pages/contact-us and submit the form or email todayshow@orders.deals.comwith details about your problem or your request for support.

CONTACT

This message program is a service of NBCU, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112.

MODIFICATIONS TO THESE CALL AND SMS TERMS

We reserve the right to modify these SMS Terms, or any part thereof, or add or remove terms at any time, and such modifications, additions or deletions will be effective immediately upon posting. Your continued enrollment in the TODAY Insider text messaging program shall be deemed to constitute acceptance by you of such modifications, additions or deletions.

CONTACT US.

For more information or help please visit deals.today.com/pages/contact-us or email todayshow@orders.deals.com.