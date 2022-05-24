Calling all walkers! Join TODAY live on the plaza to 'Walk the Rock'

Come take a walk with us during our LIVE BROADCAST in New York City on Rockefeller Plaza! You’re invited to help us kick off our monthly Start TODAY Workout Plan with fitness expert, Stephanie Mansour. TODAY welcomes those fully vaccinated to participate in this activity as we aim for 5,000 steps around the plaza vicinity.

Please be prepared to demonstrate these moves while walking to “step up” your experience:

Here’s everything you need to know to join us:

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: Arrive at 6:45 a.m.

Location: 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues), New York, New York

What to wear: Comfortable walking shoes

What to bring:

Proof of vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)

Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Fill out the form below to let us know you’re coming to the show! Please note for the morning of your visit: space is limited and admission is not guaranteed. Be sure to consult your doctor before embarking on any new exercise regimen.