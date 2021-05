Like any big financial decision or project, from buying a car to buying or building a house, you need to determine your budget first. Address these questions to figure out what price range to shop for before daydreaming too much on Zillow.

1. How much cash do you have to put down? Houses require down payments, and the more you can put down (i.e., give the seller before moving in), the lower your monthly payment will be. If you’ve been saving for a long time and want to purchase the whole house in cash (which a lot of people are doing with tiny homes or smaller living opportunities), that will account for your entire budget.

2. Have you selected a mortgage company? They will run your credit, assess your income and debts and other payments on cars, credit cards, etc., and determine the cost range of a house you can look for.

3. Do you have student loans? Before getting approved by a mortgage company, make sure to have continued on-time payments on your student loans. Late payments on student loans are one of the most common ways people’s credit scores drop, which can inhibit how much you get approved for even if your income is consistent.

4. Always over-budget: Once you’ve determined the budget for your house, don’t forget to account for out of pocket expenses to be paid up front. These will be needed in cash or check typically and often cover other important fees required for a safe and legal home transaction. See “O” for more on out of pocket expenses. [LINK to “O” article]

5. Ask questions about the house: To get a better sense of what your monthly expenses will be, ask the current owner of the house. Make sure to factor in property taxes and monthly utilities. This can really help with your budget and ensure you don’t overextend.