12 unique hostess gifts HGTV stars always bring to the party
We spoke to everyone from Jonathan Scott to Christina El Moussa to find the best hostess gift...
The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend
From outdoor patio sets to Instant Pots and floral dresses, we've found some awesome deals!
Christina El Moussa says working with ex on 'Flip or Flop' is 'beyond awkward'
The HGTV stars return with new episodes on May 31.
This genius container keeps guacamole fresh for days
Prep your Cinco de Mayo guac ahead of time and save those leftovers!
Keep fingerprints off your faucet with this 1-step hack
You already have this item at home.
Yes, your washing machine can ‘eat’ your socks — here’s how to stop it!
This goes deeper than we knew.
Le Creuset finally launched an affordable cookware line
You can now get Julia Child's favorite brand at normal, human prices.
Beyond canning and jamming: 5 surprising ways to use a Mason jar
From cooking eggs to storing wine, the mighty Mason jar sure is useful.
These $17 slippers on Amazon might be the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift
They're warm, fuzzy and affordable: What's not to love?
How the 'Fixer Upper effect' could add more value to your home
A new report showing which features will make starter homes more valuable reveals the secret...
19,000 vegetable slicers sold at Target, Macy’s recalled over faulty blades
The popular mandoline was sold under two different brand names.
It's allergy season ... here's how to clean the air in your home
Doctors and experts tell us exactly how to get rid of allergens for good!
7 weird (but useful) tools to keep fresh produce in the fridge longer
Chefs and expert meal-preppers give us their best tips.
Learn more about Natalie Morales' new family cookbook 'At Home with Natalie' here!
TODAY's West Coast anchor has a new cookbook that's filled with dishes influenced by her childhood...
Butterfly wreath, pom-pom flip-flops: Colorful craft projects for spring
Style expert Chassie Post visits Megyn Kelly TODAY with an array of craft projects perfect for...
See this dark kitchen become sunny and sweet after a serious makeover
Inspired by her grandmother's favorite color, this woman gave her kitchen a sunny new look.
We tried a $5 knife sharpener with 8,000 positive reviews — and were blown away
This cheap device can save you the hassle of buying new knives for years!
Reese Witherspoon to share secret family recipes, beauty tips in new book
Now everyone can learn to be as sweet and fiery as Reese Witherspoon!
How to rid your home of bedbugs
Got a bedbug problem? Here's where to start.
These are the best places to shop online for cheap home decor
We found cheap home decor, furniture and accents that will help spruce up every room in your...
Joanna Gaines reveals her reaction to learning she was pregnant with baby No. 5
"We had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’" explains the "Fixer Upper" star.
14 housecleaning tips the pros want you to know
Want to clean like a pro? Maybe you can toss your mop!
42 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that she'll actually love
Hey procrastinators: Mother's Day is in less than two weeks, so shipping is getting tight!
I finally found the perfect kid-friendly, leak-proof water bottle
It doesn't leak all over my son's backpack ... ever.
Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here
April 27th was all about cookbooks at the TODAY Show!
Why everyone is addicted to the Instant Pot (and 5 tips for actually using one)
Even I'm obsessed with my Instant Pot ... and I make recipes for a living!
Removing old wallpaper? Use these easy tips and tricks
Ready to replace your wallpaper? Here's how to remove it and start from scratch.
Chip Gaines responds after opinion writer says 'family first' mantra is just for show
After a USA Today column questioned whether Chip Gaines and his wife, Joanna, could be good parents...
The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend
From stand mixers to sneakers, you can even score big on gifts for any kind of mom!
11 relaxing gift ideas to help anyone de-stress
You know what some moms really want for Mother's Day? Alone time.
16 toys that kids of all ages will love this spring and summer
These are the must-buy toys!
Ellen Pompeo’s house will make you feel like you've traveled to Europe
Ellen Pompeo is selling her 1920s Spanish villa in Los Angeles. See inside!
17 Mother's Day gifts mom will love for under $50
Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away, but the gifts — and the sales! — are shoppable right now....
Deal of the Day: 90 percent off Mother's Day magazine bundle & free e-cookbook
It comes with a free, exclusive digital cookbook featuring Good Housekeeping Light & Easy recipes!...
As a mom of toddlers, here's what I really want for Mother's Day (besides coffee)
After chasing around 2, 3 and 4-year-old kids all day, there's nothing better than these simple...
As a mom of teenagers, here's what I want for Mother's Day (besides wine)
Look, I do want wine ... but if you're looking for something else, these will do.
18 special Mother's Day gifts for the 'cool moms' in your life
From kid-proof wine glasses to amazing sleep masks, the coolest moms deserve the coolest Mother's...
The 1 tip Marie Kondo says will get procrastinators organized
Even if you can't take the plunge to organize your entire home, you can still take this small...
Washable rugs, fix-a-latch: 4 products to solve pesky problems around your house
Plus a cart that will help you lug up to 125 pounds of furniture around your house!
Ask Lou Manfredini your home repair questions
Do you have a home repair question? Ask it here.
28 unique gifts for any home chef in your life
Hint: Mother's Day is around the corner!
Skip the Drano! 10 things your plumber wishes you would stop doing
Are you making these major mistakes?