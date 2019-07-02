The historic structure came with the property when owners Dean and Adrienne Smith purchased their home in 2016 from a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.

“(The previous owner’s) passion was history,” Dean told TODAY Home.

The owner had purchased the train car from a military surplus in Florida, had it hauled to Tennessee and planned to turn it into a bed-and-breakfast, but never got around to it, Dean explained.

But when the Smiths came, they knew exactly what to do with it.

Adrienne Smith works to turn the rusted WWII train into a beautiful renovation. Tayler Smith

Adrienne, a property manager who has overseen several major renovations, said she could visualize the remodeled space in her head the moment they stepped into the rusted train car.

“You’re looking at something like this, and you know it stood the test of time,” she said, adding that her goal was to figure out a way to bring modern conveniences while still keeping the train car’s original character.

The Smiths said their biggest challenge was the logistics of getting power and plumbing to the train car, which they enlisted the work of professionals.

For the interior design, Adrienne said the inspiration was the 1940s aesthetic married with today’s industrial vibe.