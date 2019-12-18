You can stay overnight in this lavish castle seen in 'The Crown'

Belvoir Castle, which stands in for Windsor Castle in the show, will be offering three exclusive one-night stays on Airbnb Dec. 31, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25.

Up to two guests will be able to stay in the King’s Suite, which was originally built for visiting royalty (meaning, it’s totally luxurious). In fact, Queen Victoria and George IV have both stayed here, according to the listing.