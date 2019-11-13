People are loving these ornaments that are mini replicas of their homes

Bravoco, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, sells the adorable ornaments in her Etsy shop.

Customers just need to send in a few photos of their home’s exterior, as well as a detailed description if necessary, and Bravoco sculpts a replica of the house using polymer clay, finishing it with acrylic paints.

The houses are made using polymer clay and acrylic paints. Forever Figurines Etsy

“Everything is custom, handmade and hand-painted so they take time and I can only do so many per day,” she told TODAY Home.

In fact, the demand is so high, especially during the holidays, that her current wait time for each order is about three months. So, you might want to get a head start on your order for next year’s tree!

Bravoco said she began sculpting back in 2015 as a hobby.

“I decided to post some work up on Etsy to see if there was any interest from buyers,” she said. “I was featured on WeddingWire in 2016 for my wedding cake figurines and that got the ball rolling quickly.”

Because of the popular demand, the wait time for each order right now is about three months. Forever Figurines Etsy

Since she began making the house figurines last year, she’s completed almost 300 of them. She estimates that she’s also made over 2,000 cake figurines as well as a few hundred pet figurines since 2016.

Customers seem to be very happy with the final results.

“The item was perfect, it looked exactly like the house,” one reviewer wrote. “I was so impressed with the attention paid to the details, shutters, shrubs, etc.”

They also make cute housewarming gifts. Forever Figurines Etsy

“We LOVED the ornament!” another wrote. “Every year we get an ornament to remind us of that year and this year it was all about home renovations! It was a perfect replica.”

The house ornaments, which cost $75 each, aren't just for the holidays. Many people have given them as housewarming presents, too.