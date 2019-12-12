You can host your wedding at 'The Bachelor' mansion and Chris Harrison will officiate

Chris Harrison has officiated quite a few weddings over the years, but he's now extending the offer to "The Bachelor" fans — and he'll even do it at the famous mansion if they want!

Harrison, who has hosted all 24 seasons of the show, unveiled his new website this week along with a section where fans can request that he officiate their wedding. The television host was ordained minister through the Universal Life Church in 2012.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I was extremely proud to unveil my new website this week but had no idea how it would be received," Harrison told TODAY in a statement. "Well, I shouldn’t at all be surprised that Bachelor Nation has logged on in record numbers."

Harrison said he received "dozens of wedding offers, video requests and business collaborations" on the first day he launched his website, and they have continued to flood in.

"Now it’s time for my team to sift through all these and make it work," Harrison said. "I’m beyond thrilled how I’ve already been able to connect with fans of my show.”

While Harrison is willing to travel for domestic and international weddings if it works with his schedule, he's also happy to host them in a very familiar location: the famous Bachelor mansion.

Each season of the show kicks off with introductions and a few nights at the mansion, which is located next to the Santa Monica mountains in California, before the singles on the show travel to their next destination.

The 10,000-square-foot home is so big that it even has a name: Villa de la Vina. Outside, the home takes up 10 acres and boasts 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, making it a dream destination for a wedding.

While the mansion is now famous, in the off-season, it's home to a family of six, who happily vacate the property twice a year so dozens of singles can move in and participate in what continues to be the "most dramatic season ever" of the hit show.