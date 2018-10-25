Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Hollywood icon Robert Redford — who recently announced he's retiring from acting — is selling his gorgeous retreat in wine country for $7.5 million, and the home is proof that celebrities really do have the best vacation houses.

Located in St. Helena, California, in the famous Napa Valley, the property boasts 10 acres of gated land. And the home has plenty of other serene details including the tranquil scenery with lush landscaping and mountains in the distance.