Robert Redford's Napa Valley vacation house is for sale

Robert Redford
Robert Redford, who is the Sundance Institute president, at the annual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, 2015 in Park City, Utah.Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

Hollywood icon Robert Redford — who recently announced he's retiring from acting — is selling his gorgeous retreat in wine country for $7.5 million, and the home is proof that celebrities really do have the best vacation houses.

Located in St. Helena, California, in the famous Napa Valley, the property boasts 10 acres of gated land. And the home has plenty of other serene details including the tranquil scenery with lush landscaping and mountains in the distance.

Robert Redford Napa house
The property is named "Danza del Sol," or "Sun Dance" in Spanish.Open Homes Photography

Redford, 82, and his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, a painter, have owned the home for more than a decade.

Lovingly named “Danza del Sol,” the property features a main residence that includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

In the cozy living room, you’ll find beamed ceilings, a large stone fireplace and built-in bookcases, which will certainly come in handy since the room is the perfect reading spot.

robert
When you're not hiking the trails of the property, you can hang out with friends and family in this gorgeous space.Open Homes Photography

The clean, white kitchen features a large center island, canned lighting and one of the most gorgeous views we’ve ever seen from a sink window (heck, we wouldn’t even mind doing dishes here all day!).

robert
We'd volunteer to wash the dishes with a view like that!Open Homes Photography

Next to the kitchen is an open breakfast nook that also looks out onto that amazing view.

Robert Redford Napa Valley
Now that's a cool light fixture.Open Homes Photography

There’s a more formal dining area which features a large, round rustic wooden table that looks like a lovely spot to share a bottle of wine and delicious food with friends.

Robert Redford Sundance
The dining area feels more private yet is still open to the rest of the home.Open Homes Photography

The master bedroom looks like the ultimate retreat with walls of windows, a warm fireplace and a wood-beamed ceiling that gives the space a natural vibe.

Robert Redford St. Helena house
This bedroom looks like paradise.Open Homes Photography

But if you really need some R & R, head to the spa-like bathroom that has a glass-enclosed rain shower, separate tub and double vanity.

robert
We could stay in here all day...Open Homes Photography

Other amenities on the property include a separate artist’s studio, detached, multicar garage and a small garage with a workshop. And you can’t forget the backyard area, of course. The sparkling swimming pool features a cabana on the side as well as a redwood hot tub. How fitting!

robert
The pool area also has a magnificent view.Open Homes Photography

See more pictures of this vacation dream house at danzadelsolestate.com.

