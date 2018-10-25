Get the latest from TODAY
Hollywood icon Robert Redford — who recently announced he's retiring from acting — is selling his gorgeous retreat in wine country for $7.5 million, and the home is proof that celebrities really do have the best vacation houses.
Located in St. Helena, California, in the famous Napa Valley, the property boasts 10 acres of gated land. And the home has plenty of other serene details including the tranquil scenery with lush landscaping and mountains in the distance.
Redford, 82, and his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, a painter, have owned the home for more than a decade.
Lovingly named “Danza del Sol,” the property features a main residence that includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
In the cozy living room, you’ll find beamed ceilings, a large stone fireplace and built-in bookcases, which will certainly come in handy since the room is the perfect reading spot.
The clean, white kitchen features a large center island, canned lighting and one of the most gorgeous views we’ve ever seen from a sink window (heck, we wouldn’t even mind doing dishes here all day!).
Next to the kitchen is an open breakfast nook that also looks out onto that amazing view.
There’s a more formal dining area which features a large, round rustic wooden table that looks like a lovely spot to share a bottle of wine and delicious food with friends.
The master bedroom looks like the ultimate retreat with walls of windows, a warm fireplace and a wood-beamed ceiling that gives the space a natural vibe.
But if you really need some R & R, head to the spa-like bathroom that has a glass-enclosed rain shower, separate tub and double vanity.
Other amenities on the property include a separate artist’s studio, detached, multicar garage and a small garage with a workshop. And you can’t forget the backyard area, of course. The sparkling swimming pool features a cabana on the side as well as a redwood hot tub. How fitting!
