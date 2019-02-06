Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 6:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

This house could be yours for $25 — and, no, that’s not a typo.

A woman is selling her luxurious home in Millarville, Alberta, Canada, for about the same price as a trip to the movies.

Can you picture yourself living here? Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

The low price tag is possible thanks to a creative contest from the homeowner, Alla Wagner. She’s inviting people to send an entry fee of $25 in Canadian dollars (about $19 U.S. dollars) along with a letter of 350 words or less answering one question: “Why would moving to this lakefront dream home change your life?”

Every room is gorgeous! Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

The winning entrant will get the house, and as long as enough people enter and pay the $25 fee, Wagner will come out even. (And if there aren’t enough entries, everyone who did pay will be refunded, according to the official contest rules.)

“To be able to choose the next owners of this house is a wonderful privilege for me,” Wagner told TODAY Home in an email. “I get to hand my keys over to someone that I can picture being here, caring for my house and making it their home.”

The home features wood paneling throughout. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

Wagner, who is in her 50s and runs a general contracting business, moved into the three-bedroom home in 2011, and she soon fell in love with the house and its stunning natural surroundings.

We could get used to the view. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

“Waking up in the mornings, my first sights are spectacular views from my bedroom windows — whether bright sunny days, clouds rolling across the sky, or a mysterious fog rising from the pond,” she wrote on the contest’s website. “No matter which window in the house I look out of, the view is beautiful.”

The home was built in 2008. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

She had envisioned living there indefinitely, but unfortunately suffered an injury that made it difficult to navigate the home’s multiple floors. She realized she had to sell the home, and she wanted to know that the house would go to someone who loves it as much as she does.

Wagner has lived in the home since 2011. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

Wagner told TODAY she is running this contest mostly for “sentimental reasons.”

She said the winning entrant will be “someone that can skillfully and creatively convey to me and a panel of judges how this spectacular home would change or improve his/her and their family's life.”

Wagner has been flooded with letters and emails from people hoping to buy the home. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

The contest will run until April 5, and could possibly be extended if there are not enough entries by that date.

Anyone in the world can enter, but, according to the contest guidelines, people should first check their country’s laws regarding taxation and owning property in Canada. Obtaining a visa would likely also be consideration for non-Canadians.

The home boasts stunning mountain and lake views. Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

Since launching the contest last month, Wagner has been overwhelmed with entries, and as of Feb. 4, she has received about 15,000 letters and emails from hopeful buyers.

Even the bathroom has amazing views! Ken Zacharias / Royal Lepage Benchmark

Wagner is working hard to read each entry, in search of someone who will cherish the home as much as she does.

Because as she said on her website, "memories of the blessed life my family has had in this home are priceless."