This woman hasn't thrown anything away in 3 years — and she's no hoarder

“I had a class with this girl who was using a lot of plastic in every class,” Singer told TODAY Home. “I was really judgmental of her. We were environmental students and she was making so much trash. Then I went home and saw that every single thing I had was made of packaged plastic.”

Singer first decided to learn how to reduce her food waste. She began shopping at the farmers market to eliminate packaging, and she learned how to compost in her one-bedroom apartment. All food she doesn't eat goes into a large bowl in her freezer, which she empties once a week at her neighborhood's composting bin.

“That was a learning curve for me,” Singer admitted, although she said her grocery bill actually decreased (as did her waistline) with the change. “I was buying prepared foods so learning how to buy raw vegetables was interesting.” Aside from buying foods in reusable bags, she also would use glass jars to refill on essentials, like milk, beer and other items that typically come in plastic containers.

After that, she began making her own toiletries and cleaning products, from toothpaste to house cleaner, and using menstrual cups for that special time of the month.

Singer also began to shop exclusively at secondhand stores for clothes instead of buying new products, and found ways to swap out several of her home products for biodegradable versions. (Yes, toilet paper included.)

Bit by bit, Singer was barely creating any non-recyclable or non-biodegradable trash. In fact, every piece of trash she’s produced over the last three years sits in a single Mason jar in her Brooklyn apartment.