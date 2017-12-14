Why your Christmas cards might not be arriving on time

share tweet pin email

One of the great frustrations of the holiday season can be Christmas cards that don't make it to their destinations until after the holiday.

Customers who ordered certain cards through Minted are dealing with that feeling after the company announced that they might not get them until after Santa has come down the chimney.

Alamy stock Minted is apologizing to customers for a printer error that has delayed orders potentially until after the holiday.

Minted, an online marketplace for designers and independent artists, announced on Tuesday that an error by one of the printers it uses has caused significant delays for 5 percent of its orders.

"We are devastated by this and are very, very sorry about the delays this has caused,'' the company said in a statement. "The vast majority of orders are not delayed."

The error affects cards with foil-pressed designs and keepsake art. Many of the orders were placed weeks ago, according to several irked customers.

I get it. Trying to be understanding. But I spent $300+ on a Christmas card order I placed on Thanksgiving and still don't have an ECD from you. It also sickens me that you continue to send me promotions and take new orders when you clearly will not be able to fill them?!?!??! — Anna K. Falcon (@akfalco) December 13, 2017

I canât get an answer from @Minted on if they can ship my Christmas card order they have had for 3 weeks. I canât believe how they are letting us down! Website says Iâll get my Christmas cards (that I ordered in November) on December 26th. Yep. The day AFTER Christmas. @mnaficy — Kathy (@Kathy47501) December 11, 2017

@Minted Iâm not even getting the card I wanted this year bc customer service told me the foil pressed card I HAD ordered wouldnât be ready until the very end of December and my photos are all Christmas themed. This would be the 3rd time Minted has delayed my cards — (((Krista))) (@KLewieCepero) December 13, 2017

It's nice to see your honesty about this issue but I wish you'd communicated this earlier when I still had options to cancel my order and reprint elsewhere. It seems like an exceptional issue, and one that a firm like yours should not withstand at this time of year. #badplanning — Stephanie Kruse (@esskayaustin) December 13, 2017

Minted has put all of its corporate employees, including management, to the task of assisting its customer service team to field questions from customers with delayed orders.

"We are again very sorry to the customers who we let down this season and we will find a way to make this up to you,'' the company wrote. "We know that this is not the experience that you expect from us."

