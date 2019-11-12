Whoopi Goldberg's former LA home is for sale — what a beautiful view

Whoopi Goldberg’s former Los Angeles home is surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees — talk about a “view”!
The actress, comedian and co-host of “The View” owned the Pacific Palisades residence beginning in 1993, and sold it in 2018. But now the home, which was originally built in 1933 for famed Austrian “Grand Hotel” author Vicki Baum, is for sale again — for a whopping $9.595 million!
But it's not just the Hollywood pedigree that makes this home desirable. It's got so much space and so much character.
Immediately when you step inside, you'll feel like you've been transported back into a time when art deco style ruled the scene. The foyer feels historic yet modern, outfitted in a black-and-white checkered floor, marble baseboards and a dramatic black staircase.
The black-and-white floors expand through other parts of the house, including the remodeled kitchen, which features a large island, white cabinets and sleek stainless steel appliances.
A chic living area comes with decorative built-ins, elegant columns and doors that open up to the backyard patio. You can keep them open for that indoor/outdoor living vibe everyone in California covets.
The home also has a pub, complete with arched doorways and a rich wooden bar.
When it’s time to retreat, you can head to the master bedroom, which has its own charming sitting area in a rounded space off the main room.
The massive 7,000 square-foot home has a total of six bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths.
Of course, there’s more to the home outside of the walls, too. Sitting on an over-28,000-square-foot lot, the landscaped backyard also features an in-ground pool that looks perfect to entertain around.