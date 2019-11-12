Whoopi Goldberg's former LA home is for sale — what a beautiful view

It's on the market right now for $9.595 million!
By Julie Pennell

Whoopi Goldberg’s former Los Angeles home is surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees — talk about a “view”!

Whoopi Goldberg owned this gated estate from 1993-2018.Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

The actress, comedian and co-host of “The View” owned the Pacific Palisades residence beginning in 1993, and sold it in 2018. But now the home, which was originally built in 1933 for famed Austrian “Grand Hotel” author Vicki Baum, is for sale again — for a whopping $9.595 million!

But it's not just the Hollywood pedigree that makes this home desirable. It's got so much space and so much character.

The foyer sets the tone for the whole house.Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

Immediately when you step inside, you'll feel like you've been transported back into a time when art deco style ruled the scene. The foyer feels historic yet modern, outfitted in a black-and-white checkered floor, marble baseboards and a dramatic black staircase.

The black-and-white floors expand through other parts of the house, including the remodeled kitchen, which features a large island, white cabinets and sleek stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen has been remodeled to reflect a more modern design.Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

A chic living area comes with decorative built-ins, elegant columns and doors that open up to the backyard patio. You can keep them open for that indoor/outdoor living vibe everyone in California covets.

Love those checkered floors!Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

The home also has a pub, complete with arched doorways and a rich wooden bar.

This looks like a fun place to chat with friends.Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

When it’s time to retreat, you can head to the master bedroom, which has its own charming sitting area in a rounded space off the main room.

The bright and airy master bedroom.Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

The massive 7,000 square-foot home has a total of six bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths.

Of course, there’s more to the home outside of the walls, too. Sitting on an over-28,000-square-foot lot, the landscaped backyard also features an in-ground pool that looks perfect to entertain around.

Anyone up for a swim?Jeff Ong, courtesy of Compass

See more pictures of this stunning home at the listing from Dan Urbach at Compass.

