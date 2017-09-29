See inside Whitney Port's bohemian oasis — and shop her favorite styles!

If your home is need of a little sprucing up and you don’t know where to start, fret not: Fashion designer and TV star Whitney Port is sharing some of her favorite decor items from her own home.
She and husband Tim Rosenman welcomed their first child this past summer and recently enlisted Homepolish to redesign the screening room in their Venice loft.
“My vibe before was really feminine with bright colors. We had a bright blue couch with pastel pillows. Now with the mix of living with a guy and maturing, I wanted a little less girliness to my space. I knew that I wanted to brighten and liven up the space a little bit," Port explained on her blog. "We also live near the beach so I wanted to that coastal feeling.”
They also teamed up with Joss & Main to design the perfect gender-neutral nursery for son, Sonny:
“We used the 'Idea Boards' feature on Joss & Main to collaborate on product picks for both the nursery and my master bedroom, primarily picking out Moroccan accents, light wood finishes and neutral colors,” said Port.
Check out some of our favorite picks below, and shop all of the products from her home makeover (on sale now) at Joss & Main.
1. Baremeadow Basket, on sale for $49, Joss & Main
2. Leaves and Leaves Photographic Print, on sale for $73, Joss & Main
3. 3-Piece Belinda Duvet Cover Seton, on sale for $114, Joss & Main
4. Arielle End Table, on sale for $71, Joss & Main
5. Lexi Ivory/Gray Area Rug, on sale for $57, Joss & Main
6. Belinda Table Lamp, on sale for $86, Joss & Main
7. Emma Aztec Triangles Muslin Fitted Crib Sheets, on sale for $40, Joss & Main
8. Amie Pouf Ottoman, $65, Joss & Main
9. Jake Pillow Cover, on sale for $28, Joss & Main
10. All Season Down Comforter, on sale for $36, Joss & Main
11. Round Gold Wall Mirror, on sale for $124, Joss & Main
12. Addison Table Lamp, on sale for $34, Joss & Main
13. Harwich Throw, on sale for $22, Joss & Main
14. Fine Linens Sheet Set, on sale for $30, Joss & Main
15. Morrisville 1-Light Pendant, on sale for $85, Joss & Main