Grab your cheesecake and gather round for a fun trip down memory lane.

“The Golden Girls” premiered on NBC almost 34 years ago, and it featured one of the most beloved TV homes, with its rattan furniture and glorious lanai.

"The Golden Girls" aired from 1985 to 1992. NBC

The plot of the show revolves around the Miami house that widowed Blanche (Rue McClanahan) shares with roommates Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White) and Sophia (Estelle Getty). Over the series’ seven seasons, the ladies enjoyed lots of laughs, witty banter and sweet times together right there in that four-bedroom abode.

Here are five pieces of trivia about "The Golden Girls" home that you might not have realized.

1. The house seen in the show wasn’t actually located in Miami.

The house used in exterior shots is actually located in Los Angeles, not Miami. The Golden Girls/YouTube

The home’s exterior that you see in the first season was actually shot at a real house located in Los Angeles at 245 N. Saltair Avenue (the address on the show was 6151 Richmond Street in Miami, which doesn’t exist in real life). It’s a privately owned home, so fans can’t go inside. But according to Zillow, the 1955 house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and measures 2,901 square feet. The website estimates it’s worth about $3.5 million today.

2. A replica of the house’s facade was built on Disney’s “Residential Street.”

For the later seasons, the studio used a replica of the house at Disney’s Hollywood Studios near Orlando, Florida. Fans could drive by on the Studio Backlot Tour and see the recognizable home, among others, like those from “Ernest Saves Christmas,” “Splash Too” and “Empty Nest.” The street and houses were torn down in 2003 to make room for another park feature.

3. There weren’t enough kitchen chairs for all of the ladies.

There's a missing chair in the kitchen! NBC

Yes, there were four roommates but only three chairs at the kitchen table. While many viewers probably didn’t even realize it while watching, once you know it, you probably won’t be able to unsee it. It’s not that they wanted to exclude anyone, though — the missing chair was simply due to the limitations of the set. Three chairs kept it less crowded and avoided having one person with their back toward the camera.

4. The kitchen set was also used in another TV show.

Viewers of the 1982-1983 sitcom “It Takes Two” may have thought the “Golden Girls” kitchen looked familiar — and they’d be right, since it was used in both series.

@jimcolucci, Golden Girls kitchen had also been used on It Takes Two w/Helen Hunt & Patty Duke. Is that old news? pic.twitter.com/UEjnqkVhc3 — JTM (@trashytravels) May 23, 2014

5. The house layout sometimes confused viewers.

Eagle-eyed fans of the show noticed that sometimes the layout would change depending on the plot. In 2016, an artist mapped out his vision of the house's floor plan and shared it with TODAY Home.

