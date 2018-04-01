Why shop on the Fourth of July?

In general, July is one of the slowest retail months, so retailers offer up great discounts to entice people to shop. This is a great time to save big on everything from summer clothes, to home and garden goods, travel and even electronics.

Plus, you can reap deep discounts on even more items later in the month thanks to Amazon's Prime Day which takes place on July 16 and lasts 36 hours this year.

Should I shop for sales online or in stores?

Both are great places to shop, but if you want to relax at home and spend quality time with friends and family on this holiday, online shopping is your best bet.

Let's break down the deals!

Deals on clothing

Since most stores put their summer clothing on display as early as April, July is the time of year where retailers unload old inventory to make room for fall finds. Save on swimsuits, shorts, T-shirts and more.

Old Navy: Save up to 60 percent off sitewide

Disney: Save up to 60 percent off clothing, toys, and accessories

Nordstrom: Up to 50 percent off select styles

Brooks Brothers: Up to 40 percent off spring and summer styles

Sephora: Save up to 50 percent off in-store and online

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 75 percent of select designer duds

Club Monaco: Save an extra 30 percent off sale items

Deals on sports apparel and equipment

July is the time of year when retailers put fitness apparel, footwear and exercise equipment on deep discount.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Save up to 70 percent off footwear, apparel, fitness equipment and more

Modell's: Up 20 percent off and free shipping on select items

Famous Footwear: Buy one, get one 50 percent off clearance items

Deals on home and garden goods

July is a great time to upgrade your kitchen, garden, deck, patio, or living room with deeply discounted items.

Ace Hardware: Get free assembly and delivery on all grills $399 and up

Macy's: Up to 50 percent off select furniture including beds and sofas

Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off select items

Lowes: Up to 40 percent off patio furniture and outdoor goods

Sears: Up to 60 percent off select appliances

William-Sonoma: Up to 75 percent off kitchen appliances

Deals on electronics

If you're looking to trade in your phone or want to get a head start on back-to-school gadget shopping, now is the time to shop.

HP: Up to $200 off select laptops

Walmart: Up to $100 of select Apple products

Microsoft: Up to $200 off select laptops

Best Buy: Up to 30 percent off smart home items

Deals on travel

There's still time to book a last-minute summer vacation and save money while you're at it. If you're able to plan ahead, booking your winter fall or winter getaway now can save you big bucks.

Hotels.com: Up to 40 percent off select travel packages

Sandals: Up to 65 percent off last minute travel deals to Jamaica, St. Lucia or Grenada

Funjet Vacations: Up to 35 percent off Cozumel vacation packages

Viking River Cruises: 2-for-1 cruise fares on select 2018 and 2019 river and ocean cruises

Military family discounts

On a patriotic note, there are a lot of retailers that give significant discounts to military families.

Ford: Active duty and veterans get up to $1,000 off eligible cars

Sam's Club: Active and former members of the U.S. military and their spouses get a $10 gift card when they sign up for a membership

Home Depot: Military veterans get a 10 percent discount

Outback Steakhouse: Active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20 percent off

Lenovo: Active military, reservists, veterans and immediate family member get 15 percent off their entire purchase

What can you tell us about Amazon Prime Day?

Last year, Prime members enjoyed flash sales on everything from televisions to Instant Pots. This year, the 36-hour event boasts more than 1 million deals for Prime members around the world. For the first time ever, Prime members receive 10 percent off hundreds of sale items at Whole Foods Market stores. And from July 14 through 17, Amazon Prime members get 10 percent back at Whole Foods.

What's on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

TVs, smart home devices, kitchen tools, groceries, toys, fashion, furniture, appliances and back-to-school supplies. Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial to participate in Prime Day.

Are there certain things you should wait on for Amazon Prime deals?

Yes, TVs, smart home products and all Amazon devices, especially Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo, Fire TV, tablets and more. TODAY Shopping put together this handy guide with everything you need to know.

Will you see competitors jump on the Amazon Prime bandwagon too? Do they match Amazon Prime prices?

It's possible that we will see competitors offer some big deals in the TV, home, fashion, and furniture categories.