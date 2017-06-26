Smoothie time! These are the best places to buy blenders and juicers online

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ready to crush any summer party with a great margarita, smoothie or piña colada?

If the answer is yes, then here's some good news: We've got tips to help you find the best blender for smoothies. Whether you need a heavy duty blender, small blender, quiet blender or anything else, this is your guide.

"You have to ask yourself, 'What are you blending?'" says Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor at America's Test Kitchen. "Are you someone who occasionally makes a pitcher of frozen drinks in the summer or are you having a smoothie every day or are on a raw-food diet? If so, you'll probably want to invest a little more. Our high-end winner is Vitamix. It's a lot if you're using it a few times a year, but if you're using it every day, it's going to stand up. It's built to get pounded every day."

When it comes to cheaper blenders, McManus said, "the lower-end ones are slower and take longer to do the same tasks."

And, in terms of juicers, "You should look for a wide-opening so you don't have to pre-chop everything before you put them in," added McManus. "You want to be able to throw in half an apple."

Make sure they're easy to clean and it's not brain surgery to take them apart and put them back together. Or else, McManus warned, "You'll never use them."

Using her tips, we've rounded up the top places to buy the best blenders, at every price point.

1. Amazon

From specialty margarita mixers to standard, high-powered Ninjas, the giant online retailer has the largest selection of juicers and blenders on the internet. Plus, there are thousands of reviews to help narrow your search, and Amazon Prime members will get free two-day shipping.

Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus 850-Watt Juice Extractor, $119 (usually $150), Amazon

This juicer churns out a full cup in just just seconds. It's no wonder more than 5,000 people have left positive reviews.

Proctor Silex 66331 Alex's Lemonade Stand Citrus Juicer, $14 (usually $23), Amazon

Nothing screams summer like your very own lemonade. You can even make it more "adult" with a splash of vodka!

Ninja Professional Blender, $80 (usually $90), Amazon

This high-powered machine crushes ice and fruit in seconds for the perfect smoothie.

AICOK Personal Blender, $23, Amazon

With a single-serving design, this blender was made for personal doses of superfoods.

Oster Versa Pro Series Blender $180, Amazon

The simple, but effective design makes this powerful blender a bang for your buck.

2. Walmart

If you’re in the market for a reliable, no-frills blender or juicer, Walmart may be your best bet.

Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender, $16, Walmart

The blending jar doubles as a travel mug, so you get your nutrition on the go.

Magic Bullet Blender & Food Processor, $40, Walmart

This small gadget is one TODAY editor's go-to for everything from salsa to milkshakes.

Cuisinart 200-Watt Smart Stick Hand Blender, $27, Walmart

It's got two speeds and is great for quickly blending something in a bowl.

3. Sur la Table

This haven for foodies and home cooks sells a curated assortment of top-tier products. But, frequent sales make some of their products more affordable

KitchenAid Diamond Blender, $130, Sur la Table

The pitcher on this blender is basically indestructible and the blades are sharp enough to cut through anything.

Vitamix Pro 750 Heritage Blender, Copper, $649, Sur la Table

This is the Porsche of blenders. It whips up dips, smoothies, soups, purees and pretty much anything else you could ever crave with very little effort.