Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

What's next for Chip and Joanna Gaines? HGTV star reveals

by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY
Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying goodbye to "Fixer Upper," but they have plenty of other projects on the horizon.NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

"Fixer Upper" aired its last episode Tuesday night, but Joanna Gaines and her hubby, Chip, are keeping plenty busy.

In a new blog post on the couple's website, the HGTV star and mom of four expressed excitement about the couple's many new projects — including soon welcoming baby No. 5.

"Pregnancy has been so fun, in fact my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat!" revealed the star. "Since it’s been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it’s my first time being pregnant."

The couple's kids — Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8 —are also thrilled to have a new little brother.

"Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him," Gaines wrote, calling the couple's new little one "a gift from God."

Gaines gave fans updates about the opening of their new restaurant, Magnolia Table, her cookbook of the same name (out later this month), and the launch of the Magnolia Kids line, which specializes in everything from from children’s furniture to accessories.

"There may be some baby stuff, too, because of course that’s all I can think about!" she quipped.

She also included another update that's hardly surprising for fans of pet-crazy Chip. The couple have another new kitten and puppy, she revealed, adding a pic of the family's adorable new English Mastiff puppy Brindley.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' ends

05:05

Even with all the excitement at home and at Magnolia headquarters, the end of "Fixer Upper" has been "bittersweet," Gaines revealed.

"'Fixer Upper' is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen," she wrote, giving thanks to "everyone who has walked beside us on this journey."

"For us, the end of this final season marks the beginning of a new one. If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed," she wrote. "Like the entire 'Fixer Upper' opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us."

On 'Fixer Upper' finale, Chip and Joanna Gaines bid an emotional farewell

03:15

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.