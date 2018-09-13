Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After recent rumors that “Frasier” might be the next '90s sitcom to get a reboot, star Kelsey Grammer confirmed to TODAY that there are indeed talks to bring his iconic character back to the small screen.

Of course, considering the show premiered 25 years ago (on Sept. 16, 1993), things might look a lot different these days — especially the apartment.

Modsy, the interior design service which has given virtual makeovers to homes from some of our favorite shows like “Sex and The City,” “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” came up with a new look for the luxury Seattle apartment in honor of the show’s anniversary.