Back in January, Wendy Williams revealed her divorce from Kevin Hunter had been finalized. Now, the former couple have sold the estate they shared for the past decade in New Jersey.

The estate is located in the Bel Air neighborhood of Livingston, New Jersey, a town about 25 miles west of New York City. "Bel Air is a section of Livingston that was built in the late '90s of all beautiful high-end homes on just shy of an acre property," Jamie Silverman, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty's Livingston office, told TODAY Home by phone.

Wendy Williams on July 23, 2019 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Silverman helped Williams and Hunter buy the estate in June 2009. "It is not your typical Bel Air home. It was built with much better features. It's not a cookie-cutter home. It's not a model home. It's truly a custom home that was designed and built individually."

The estate, built in 1999, includes a 5,700 square feet ranch-style mansion with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a four-car garage, a private backyard, basketball court, patio and a koi pond.

When Williams, the host of the talk show that bears her name, and her ex decided to sell their home, Silverman helped them sell it as well. The Livingston estate sold for $1,475,000, over $400,000 less than the original asking price of $1,895,000. "They didn't get what they originally planned, but they got it sold during coronavirus," Silverman explained.

Inside the mansion, you're greeted with an entryway foyer that features a checkerboard floor, a classic pattern that's been making a comeback.

The foyer floor is made of marble. realtor.com

The foyer includes a brown-and-white curved bridle staircase that leads up to the second floor.

The spacious kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets and an oversized island. realtor.com

The kitchen showcases three mini chandeliers and spotlights, granite countertops, high-end appliances like a Sub Zero refrigerator and a large island with a built-in wine rack. According to Silverman, it's one of Williams' favorite rooms, aside from the library and sitting room.

Gather around for a decadent meal in this bright dining room. realtor.com

The dining room has another chandelier on display along with recessed ceiling spotlights. The dining table pictured can seat 8 comfortably in plush, white dining chairs.

A fireplace is the main focal point in the family room. realtor.com

The family room on the mansion's first floor includes a wood-burning fireplace that's perfect for cold, winter evenings.

This is one of the five bedrooms is Wendy Williams' former home. realtor.com

One of five bedrooms, the one pictured has a window seat under a tri-pane view.

There's plenty of room for clothes in here! realtor.com

Of course, there's a walk-in closet equipped with lots of shelves and closet rods for clothes and accessories. There is a total of two oversized walk-in closets inside the mansion.

The estate has two sides to the basement — a finished section and an unfinished area. realtor.com

Downstairs, the basement has a small bar area and plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.

Overall, the mansion spans three floors and also has a library with cherry wood bookcases, a rotunda in the foyer, a large walk-in pantry, and the main suite has a bathroom with both a Jacuzzi tub and steam shower, along with a private sitting room. Outside the mansion, there's a circular driveway that makes for a grand entrance.

Silverman, who has worked with other celebrities in her 20-year career, said Williams is "wonderful to work with." She also told TODAY that a young family of "Wendy fans" bought the estate and Williams "even visited them and wished them well."