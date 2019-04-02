Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 2:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

I recently tried a product that changed everything I know about doing laundry, and I’m officially hooked.

One of my least favorite parts about washing clothes is adding the detergent to the load. The bottle is heavy, I never really know how much to pour, and the cap always gets gross and sticky with soap residue after I use it.

So, when I came across Dreambly Laundry Sheets, I was seriously intrigued.

Dreambly Laundry Sheets, $20, Amazon

What Are They?

The all-in-one laundry sheet can replace all those bottles in your laundry room. It’s a detergent, stain remover, fabric softener, whitener, brightener and anti-static.

Dreambly Laundry Sheets come in a package that's similar to wet wipes.

How Do They Work?

1. Toss it in with your laundry. The package comes with individual sheets (picture a wet dryer sheet) that you throw in with your wash — one sheet for a normal load, or two for a heavy one. It can be used in any kind of washing machine and is made with all-natural ingredients. While the package says it has a clean lemon sage scent, it’s very light. I found it smelled fresh, but not too strong, which is my preference.

The laundry sheet is about the size of a dryer sheet, but it's wet with soap and goes into your washing machine first.

2. Transfer it directly from the wash to the dryer. Once the wash is done, you just move the sheet with the clothes to the dryer, and it acts as a dryer sheet. My clothes felt fluffy and didn’t have any static-cling to them when I took them out. Mission accomplished.

When you transfer your clothes into the dryer, just transfer the laundry sheet, too — no need for a separate dryer sheet. Julie Pennell

3. It’s a stain-remover, too. You can pre-treat stains with it by rubbing it on the problem area before you toss it in the wash. In one review, an Amazon customer raved about how great it worked for them: “Had a stain on a pair of pants I almost gave up on, but rubbed them with a wipe before putting into the wash and they came out looking brand new.”

You can pre-treat stains with it by rubbing it on the problem area before you toss it in the wash. In one review, an Amazon customer raved about how great it worked for them: “Had a stain on a pair of pants I almost gave up on, but rubbed them with a wipe before putting into the wash and they came out looking brand new.” 4. You can also use it to clean your machine. According to the company, the laundry sheet has an antibacterial solution that constantly cleans and disinfects your washer with each load. If you want to get it really clean, you can throw three or four sheets in an empty machine and run a "clean" or "heavy" cycle at high temperature.

What’s In Them?

All the ingredients in Dreambly Laundry Sheets are natural and biodegradable, according to the company. The scent comes from essential oils, and there are no perfumes or synthetic dyes.

As with anything you use that comes in contact with your skin, though, be cautious of sensitivity or allergic reactions from certain ingredients. If you have a reaction, stop using immediately.

Who Are They Good For?

I think that anyone looking for a way to streamline the chore of laundry can benefit from this product, but as I was using it, I thought about a few groups of people that it’s especially great for:

1. Busy parents: When you’ve got a kid hanging on your leg as you’re doing laundry, it’s much more quick and easy to just toss the sheet into the laundry versus having to measure and pour liquid detergent in there. Even if it only saves a minute, we all know that’s valuable time!

You can do a whole load of laundry with only one product... no measuring and no heavy bottles!

2. College students: I wish I had this when I was living in the dorm. It’s a lot lighter to tote to a communal laundry room than a huge bottle of detergent, plus it’s pretty much foolproof, which is great for those who are just starting to do laundry on their own.

I wish I had this when I was living in the dorm. It’s a lot lighter to tote to a communal laundry room than a huge bottle of detergent, plus it’s pretty much foolproof, which is great for those who are just starting to do laundry on their own. 3. Laundromat users: If you don’t have a washer and dryer in your home and you either use a communal one in your building or at a neighborhood laundromat, this is great since you don’t have to tote a heavy detergent bottle around.

For more laundry hacks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!