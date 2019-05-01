Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 7:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Spring has the tendency to make us want to refresh our style and bring in some new products for the warmer weather. This applies not only to our wardrobe and our beauty routine, but also to our living space.

If you've made it through your spring cleaning and you're ready to upgrade a couple of rooms in the house, then now is the perfect time to stock up on bedding. Starting today, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off sheet sets and comforters.

Here are a few of our favorite bedding picks that are majorly discounted right now.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Almus 1000 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $40 (usually $150), Wayfair

This cotton sheet set is described as cool, breathable, silky and smooth — so basically it's perfect for the summer. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases. You can also choose from 14 different solid colors.

Wayfair Basics Down Alternative Comforter, $28 (usually $168), Wayfair

This simple comforter is great for a minimal aesthetic or a guest room. It's currently a whopping 83% off and it comes in multiple colors, including ivory, red, black and gray. It's also machine washable and hypoallergenic.

High Loft Mattress Pad, $25 (usually $34), Wayfair

If you need to replace your mattress pad, then this one is a steal! It will instantly give your bed added comfort and softness.

Fulgham Comforter Set, $41 (usually $113), Wayfair

This comforter is very pretty and it comes with matching pillow shams. It will look great in almost any style of bedroom and it's available in spring colors such as misty blue and coral.

Villers Premium Ribbon Bed Sheet Set, $30 (usually $90), Wayfair

If you want something to jazz up your bedroom aesthetic, try these striped bedsheets. they are made from 100% microfiber and feature a non-pilling, hypoallergenic construction that’s resistant to wrinkles, according to the brand.

For more home picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!