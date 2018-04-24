Wayfair's huge Way Day sale is tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Aspiring interior designers, get your bank accounts ready. Starting at midnight, Wayfair will kick off the annual Way Day sale.

Tons of home goods will be dramatically discounted — from non-stick roasting pots to colorful pool tables. So, it'll be easy (and cheap) to upgrade a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, patio or any other part of any house.

Wayfair, which already offers free shipping and new deals every six hours, said this sale will rival Black Friday.

To stay ahead of the crowd and snag the best prices, check out some of the best Way Day deals we found.

Bedroom:

Thoreau 4-piece 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, $25 (normally $55), Wayfair

With 73 percent off, these soft, classic sheets add a luxurious touch to the bedroom without a luxurious price tag.

Renatta Deep Pocket Zippered Waterproof Mattress Protector, $30 (normally $90), Wayfair

Everyone needs a mattress protector. Why not save money on the essentials? This protector decreases the risk of bed bugs and dust with a comfortable cotton touch.

Kitchen:

2-Piece Electric Salt And Pepper Mill Set, $15 (normally $50), Wayfair

With a sleek design and clever innovations, this salt and pepper mill set makes seasoning food feel like a new experience. A gravity-activated sensor automatically starts grinding and seasoning when the set is flipped to face food.

Outdoors:

Goldhorn Red Rug, $39 (normally $219), Wayfair

Stop burning bare feet on hot outdoor patios and decks. With a colorful floral pattern, this rug adds a decorative touch to any outdoor space while making it a little more comfortable to walk around outdoors when you forget your shoes.

Battista 3-Piece Conversation Set With Cushions, $474 (normally $2,630), Wayfair

Those prices are not typos: This seating set is 82 percent off. With two brown wicker chairs and a small table, it looks like it could fit in at any tropical resort ... or a regular backyard.

Jadon 4-Piece Sofa Set With Cushions, $729 (normally $2,423), Wayfair

This four-piece wicker sofa set adds a pop of color to an outdoor space. Plus, the machine-washable cushions require little maintenance, and colorful fabrics can be a little more forgiving than white options for families with kids.

Living Space:

Ice Palace 4-Light Crystal Chandelier, $60 (normally $173), Wayfair

A handcrafted, regal chandelier quickly becomes the focal point of any room. No one would guess that it cost 60 bucks.

Triad 3-in-1 Multi-Game Table, $136 (normally $238), Wayfair, $140