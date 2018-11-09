Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

With the holidays just around the corner, the decorating frenzy has officially begun. But, not everybody does the holidays the same way. That’s why Wayfair’s holiday sale has something for every kind of decorator for up to 70 percent off.

Whether you like the traditional feel of an over-the-top holiday season, a simple, dialed-back version of holiday décor or you fall somewhere in between, you can make the best out of Wayfair’s holiday sale. To make things easy on you, we picked out our favorite pieces to fill a home with the holiday spirit!

For the Maximalist

1. Fir 7.5' Hinged Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolored Lights, $212 (usually $470), Wayfair

Big and colorful, this Christmas tree will be the center of any home!

2. Santa Stop Here Blinking Ornament, $16 (usually $18), Wayfair

This isn't your standard ornament. With blinking lights and an unmistakable, big red arrow, this ornament will light up your Christmas tree. Plus, buy four other ornaments to get all five for $25. Check out this one, this one, this one and this one.

3. Inflatable Santa Claus on Sleigh Sled, $85 (usually $140), Wayfair

Every great holiday decorator knows that no home is complete without some outdoor decorations. Take it all the way with this inflatable Santa Claus and his reindeer! Other outdoor decor options here and here.

The wreath on your front door is the first thing any guest will see before walking into your home. Welcome the holiday spirit in with this beautiful, bright wreath!

5. Red Paillette Stocking, $15 (usually 20), Wayfair

This sparkly red stocking will look amazing over any fireplace, but be warned: a stocking like this begs some impressive stocking stuffers! For an equally impressive one that won't risk color-clashing, try this one.

6. Trimble Christmas Plates, $15 (usually 25), Wayfair

The best part of the holidays is arguably the big dinner with friends and family. Tie your decor into the feast with these adorable Christmas-themed plates.

7. Holiday in the Woods Graphic Art Canvas, $32 (usually $100), Wayfair

Though the major, traditional holiday decorations are important, it's nice to scatter decor throughout the house too! If the canvas doesn't do it for you, find other holiday decor for around the house here and here.

For the Minimalist

1. Pencil 7.5' Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $79 (usually $150), Wayfair

For the no-frills type of decorator, this Christmas tree is just enough. It's tall, but slim, with no lights. So, it'll fit in most homes and give off just enough holiday cheer.

2. Wooden Tree Ornament, $16, Wayfair

This simple wooden ornament is a cute nod to the image of Christmas, without overdoing it. Plus, get four other ornaments to get all five for $25. Check out this one, this one, this one and this one.

3. Mini Icicle Lights, $12 (usually 15), Wayfair

Minimalist outdoor decor might sound like a paradox, but we swear it's doable. Opt for these discrete clear lights and hang them on your porch or off of your roof for a simple holiday look!

4. Welcome Wreath Hanging Accessory, $25, Wayfair

For a front door that's decorative, but simple, try a wreath with a pretty metallic hanging accessory like this one! And, before you ask: yes, we did also find another perfect minimalist wreath.

5. Felicia Poinsettia Design Christmas Stocking, $12 (usually 22), Wayfair

If you're a sucker for holiday traditions, but just don't love the over-the-top decor, this dialed-down stocking is perfect.

6. Pierced Snowflake Glass Votive, $36, Wayfair

This candle holder is for the decorator who wants to spruce up the house for holiday guests, but doesn't want to draw too much attention. Other low-key holiday decorations for around the house here, here and here.

For Everyone in Between

1. Rocky Ridge Pre-Lit 7' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, $246 (usually $540), Wayfair

So you like some glitz but not too much? This Christmas tree is big enough to call attention, but its lights are clear so it won't disrupt your living room decor too much!

2. 'Joy' Wooden and Iron Christmas Ornament, $16, Wayfair

This cute ornament will give your tree all the love it deserves, but won't overshadow the rest of your decor. Plus, get four other ornaments to get all five for $25. Check out this one, this one, this one and this one.

3. North Pole Yard Sign, $31 (usually $40), Wayfair

For outdoor decor that feels festive, but won't overwhelm, try this North Pole yard sign. It's also easy to mount, which is a plus! Other outdoor decor options here and here.

4. Pre-Lit 48" Pine Wreath, $152 (usually $320), Wayfair

This wreath will bring just enough holiday feel into your home and onto your guests!

5. 'Merry Christmas' Textual Art Canvas, $35 (usually $110), Wayfair

To tie in the holiday look without going over the top, try this adorable wall art. Other holiday decorations for around the house here and here.

