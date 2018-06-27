Our top picks from Wayfair's big Fourth of July sale

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Did someone say sale? Although it's still June, Wayfair's annual Fourth of July Blowout Deals Sale started today. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on home goods for the kitchen, bedroom, living room and your outdoor entertaining space.

Snag deals on patio furniture, mattresses, grills, rugs, decorative accessories and more. Tons of stuff is up to 70 percent off. We picked a few of our favorites below, but if you're in the market for some home improvements, check out the entire collection of sale items before it's over!

Marble 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $37 (usually $51), Wayfair

These melamine plates feature a chic marble motif but are kid-friendly and basically indestructible. They come in turquoise, too!

Hana Bar Cart, $114 (usually $310), Wayfair

A wheeled bar cart in an industrial style is the perfect way to display bar necessities or perhaps stash kitchen supplies if cabinet space is limited. You can also wheel it outside for a patio party!

Fulham Comforter Set, $43 (usually $112), Wayfair

Fans of white bedding know how hard it is to keep clean ... especially with kids and pets in the house! If that's the case, a fresh duvet set is never a bad idea, especially at this price.

Rosecrans Upholstered Panel Bed, $465 (usually $879), Wayfair

At nearly half its original price, this bed comes in 11 colorways and could be the perfect addition to your bedroom.

Jamiya Coffee Table, $172 (usually $250), Wayfair

This gold and glass coffee table adds a touch of glam to a living space. Accessorize it with coffee table books and fresh blooms to instantly refresh a living room.

Horvath 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions, $710 (usually $1,819), Wayfair

Another steal at over 60 percent off, this durable wicker dining set will add a sweet, classic touch to any outdoor space. Now, bring on the backyard barbecues!