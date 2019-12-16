This easy gift wrapping hack is life changing — and saves paper!

Sign up for our newsletter

Seriously, how did we not know about this before?

An amazingly simple gift wrapping trick is going viral on Twitter and, to be honest, it’s life changing.

This is a public service announcement 🎄 📚 🤓pic.twitter.com/vCYELqyVQa — Waterstones (@Waterstones) December 16, 2019

Basically, the hack solves the age-old problem of running out of wrapping paper. Not quite enough paper to reach around the gift you’re trying to wrap? No problem: just turn the present diagonally!

Diagonal wrapping maximizes the area of available paper, and could be a lifesaver for wrapping larger presents (and for saving paper in general).

The lifestyle website Blossom originally shared the hack, and the video began picking up steam when Waterstones, a British bookseller, reposted it on Twitter as a “public service announcement.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

People couldn’t get over the simple yet brilliant trick.

This is actually a life changing moment. — Rob (@rob_brown8) December 16, 2019

“This is actually a life-changing moment,” one gift wrapper tweeted.

Where have you been for the last 50 Christmases!! — Alistair Mathie (@AlistairMathie) December 16, 2019

“Where have you been for the last 50 Christmases!!” someone else commented on the video.

Why am I just learning this? — Josh Hein (@joshuahein) December 16, 2019

"Why am I just learning this?" another person tweeted.

Even TODAY’s own Willie Geist admitted his mind was blown by the ingenious hack — although the trick was old news to his wife, Christina. He summed up their funny conversation about it on Twitter.

Me: “@ChristinaGeist! Drop what you’re doing and come at once! Witness this disruptive breakthrough that will alter centuries of wisdom about gift wrapping! Hurry!”



Christina, with the calm of a cold-blooded assassin: “Yeah, I know. That’s how you do that.” 🎁 🎄 ☃️ https://t.co/GFU9HmeuUB — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 16, 2019

“Drop what you’re doing and come at once! Witness this disruptive breakthrough that will alter centuries of wisdom about gift wrapping! Hurry!” Willie told Christina.

“Christina, with the calm of a cold-blooded assassin: 'Yeah, I know. That’s how you do that.'”

Apparently, Christina Geist isn’t the only person who’s been clued into this gift wrapping hack for ages.

A few people on Twitter expressed their amazement that many others are just learning about this now.

I’ve done that my whole life, can’t imagine that others did not know about this. — Freddyidol (@flvere) December 16, 2019

“I’ve done that my whole life, can’t imagine that others did not know about this,” one person commented on the video.

In general, though, this hack came as a revelation to even the most seasoned gift wrappers.

I was a bookseller for 3 years, wrapped about a million books, and I did not know this. I feel embarrassed and ashamed. — Sam Copeland (@stubbleagent) December 16, 2019

“I was a bookseller for 3 years, wrapped about a million books, and I did not know this,” one person commented. “I feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

“Same. I’m mortified,” another person replied.

Well, now we know. And with Christmas less than two weeks away, this hack hasn't come a moment too soon. Happy wrapping!