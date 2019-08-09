"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter is getting a fresh start after a messy split with ex-husband, Matt. And that includes settling in with her three kids in a gorgeous new house.

In a video tour with BravoTV.com, Kirschenheiter proudly showed off the first home she's ever owned that belongs entirely to her. (Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the same parent company as TODAY.)

The first thing guests will notice when they enter the spacious, two-story home is that it has tons of natural light. An open layout kitchen and living room gives the home an airy, communal vibe.

Instead of purchasing a dining room table, Kirschenheiter decided the large kitchen island would be the perfect place for her family to enjoy meals.

"I’m usually right here (in the kitchen). You know, as a mom you barely ever sit down so it’s really pointless to have a table or a chair for yourself," she told Bravo's Home & Design during the visit.

Of course, as a mom, Kirschenheiter wanted to make sure that her three kids felt comfortable in their new home, so she made decorating their rooms a top priority.

Her two boys share a room decked out in everything dinosaur-themed — even the lamps! Kirschenheiter's only daughter, Sienna, has an adorable room decorated with unicorns.

"I just wanted them to feel like — with everything going on — that, you know, they were really special and that this was a good, positive change for us," Kirschenheiter said.