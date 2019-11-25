Watch Joe Giudice give a tour of his cozy new apartment in Italy

Joe Giudice is giving fans a video tour of his new apartment in Italy, as he awaits a final decision in his deportation case that will determine which country he calls home.

The husband of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice completed a 41-month prison sentence in March for fraud. He was then held in ICE custody until October before he was allowed to return to his native Italy.

Giudice, 47, posted a series of videos over the weekend sharing his humble new living quarters with his fans and an update about how he's doing.

"I start work next week. I'm very excited. Life is good and I wish I was home but this is better than where I was," he said.

Giudice's apartment in Italy is small but boasts a postcard-perfect view of the mountains. His bedroom is simply decorated, while Giudice also has a small wood desk in another room that serves as his office.

The apartment also includes a small kitchen and a bathroom, which includes a toilet without a seat.

"That's how they do it here," he said.

Giudice's wife, Teresa, 47, and the couple's daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — reunited with him earlier this month in Italy.

While the family was able to spend some quality time together, Teresa told "Entertainment Tonight" she is taking the future of their marriage "day by day."

"I can't really give you a straight-up answer, like, we were together 2 1/2 days. So, I mean, we're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens," she said.