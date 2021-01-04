Chip and Joanna Gaines are back!

The couple appear in a new trailer for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” which premieres Jan. 29 on the Discovery+ streaming service.

“All right, baby girl, we are back at it,” Chip, 46, tells Joanna, 42, in one scene from the new clip.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The new “Fixer Upper” reboot appears to pick up right where the previous HGTV series left off, from demo day to the cute back-and-forth between the husband-and-wife home renovation duo.

"When you talk about demo, I mean, that is a turn-on," Chip says at one point in the trailer, to which Joanna rolls her eyes and simply replies, “Oh, gosh.”

The trailer shows a few highlights from the upcoming season, including glimpses of some of the more extreme “before” conditions of their renovation projects. One house has a room filled with garbage, and another scene shows them encountering what looks like a large cockroach.

There are also scenes of Joanna transforming the design of people’s homes, as well as clips showing Chip breaking down walls on demo day — sometimes with a sledgehammer and sometimes just by throwing himself against the wall. (As he jokes in the trailer, “I work harder, not smarter.”)

The couple starred in the original “Fixer Upper” series on HGTV for five seasons. The parents of five stepped away from the hit series in 2018, and they have definitely been keeping busy since then.

In 2019, they announced they would be launching their own TV network, Magnolia Network, a partnership between Discovery, Inc. and the couple’s existing Magnolia lifestyle brand. The network will feature episodes of "Fixer Upper" as well a slate of original programming, including a cooking show hosted by Joanna. The Magnolia Network officially launches later this year but in the meantime some content from the network is available to watch now on the Discovery+ streaming service.

The couple definitely seem excited to be returning to the world of home renovations.

“It’s good to get back out here, man. We love doing this for a living,” Chip says in the trailer.

“It’s getting to do what I love best, which is really help the homeowners with their house and turning it into their dream home,” Joanna adds.