Watch Cardi B give a tour of new 'dream house,' complete with indoor shooting range

Rapper Cardi B celebrated the holidays by buying her "dream house" — and on Christmas, she and husband Offset shared a behind-the-scenes tour with their Instagram followers.

"@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious," the performer wrote. "It has been roller roller coaster!"

She explained that the couple had been unable to find a house that they both liked — to the point where they even considered building their own house — until they found this five-bedroom mansion in Atlanta.

The first two-minute video starts in the home's driveway, before Cardi, Offset and the videographer walk into the cavernous foyer, where Cardi introduces her real estate agent before showing off a glamorous spiral staircase.

"Look how huge it is!" the rapper gushed. "This is crazy."

The 22,000-square-foot home is mostly unfurnished, but in the video, she showed off built-in features like a fireplace, a huge kitchen and a three-story wall of windows. Also visible are sweeping columns and wrought-iron balconies that overlook the living room.

According to the property listing from Realtor.com, the house was listed at $5.75 million. "No expense was spared or detail overlooked when building this entertainers' dream home," the listing reads.

Her fans and followers were quick to fill the comments with praise.

"Congrats Cardi! Starting 2020 off right!" wrote comedian Kwaylon Rogers.

"Beautiful," wrote Chance the Rapper. "Huge congrats this will only make the family stronger."

In a second video, she showed off the master bathroom and a series of "his and hers" walk-in closets.

Other videos show different levels of the home, including the basement, which Offset said will be his "man cave."

"She ain’t gonna be allowed," he joked, before Cardi said she wanted to turn one area into a beauty room where she could do her hair and makeup. The cavernous space has its own bar, a huge fireplace and access to the property’s 1,800 bottle wine cellar.

The basement also had a “secret room” that Cardi said they intend to turn use as a gun range.

“This is like the crazy part of the house, OK?” she explained, before showing off a hidden entrance behind a bookshelf. “This is a gun range.”

Other glamorous features include a formal living room with 30-foot ceilings, a playroom, a terrace-level bar and a four-car garage, which Offset referred to as “his playground.”

“I can fill the garage,” he said, pointing out different spots where he plans to arrange his variety of vehicles.

A video of the second floor of the home shows off four additional bedrooms.

“It’s a lot of rooms,” Offset can be heard saying as he, Cardi B, and their realtor make their way up the staircase.

“Y’all want to come over to our house?” joked Cardi as she showed off the guest bedroom, which the realtor called a “second master.”

Each upstairs bedroom has a private bathroom with gorgeous features like marble sinks and huge wall mirrors.

“This is what we f----- work hard for!” said Cardi, before following the realtor into the space that she plans to use as a playroom. “This is going to be, like, the kid’s rooms.”

Offset immediately did a cartwheel in the middle of the room, proving that the couple’s children won’t be the only ones playing in the huge space. The realtor also pointed out the beautiful French doors and small balcony, which overlooks the property.

“In the daytime, it’s crazy. The outside of the house is crazy,” Cardi B said, promising to give her followers another tour in the future. According to the home listing, the 5.8-acre property also includes an infinity pool and "panoramic views."