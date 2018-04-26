Fix-a-Latch Kit, $15, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

At some point, we've all had to deal with a door that stubbornly refuses to remain shut. Either the latch is hanging loose or the frame doesn't fit properly with the door. With Fix-a-Latch, many people repair their doors in four minutes or less.

Egg Stripper Multi-Egg Shell Peeler, $20, HSN

Who doesn't love a good hard-boiled egg? With the invention of the Egg Stripper by Polish deli owner Ania Gifford, you can remove egg shells in a mere 10 seconds. All you have to do is place up to five eggs inside the device with a little bit of water, and shake it like a maraca. Five seconds later, the eggs will be jumping out of their shells.

Ruggable Winter White Rug, $100, Amazon

It is now possible to wash your rugs in a washing machine. This two-piece item has "patented Cling Effect Technology" with its extra rug cover you can slip off the base. This winter white rug, among the many Ruggable options, is a great fit in a home with kids or pets running around.

Deluxe All-Terrain Cart, $100, The Grommet

This innovative item makes lifting heavy items look easy, whether you need to lug up to 125 pounds of furniture around your home or up or down a stairwell. Plus, this cart won't take up much space; its ability to fold to about 4 inches guarantees customers an easy storage solution. "Any time you need an extra hand, this helper is ready," said Manfredini.

If you have any home repair questions, all you have to do is ask Lou.