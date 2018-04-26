Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Jill Martin is back with her Steals and Deals! Check out the best beauty and skin care bargains

Washable rugs, fix-a-latch: 4 products to solve pesky problems around your house

Plus a cart that will help you lug up to 125 pounds of furniture around your house!

by Iggy Monda / / Source: TODAY
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Do you have trouble with one of your doors at home because it just won't close properly? Have you ever struggled with cleaning your rugs? Have no fear. Lou Manfredini is here.

The host of "HouseSmarts" returned to TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford for his latest segment of "Lou's Life Changers," in which he shares his newest suggestions for products that will solve pesky problems around the house.

Fix-A-Latch, Egg Stripper, UpCart: Lou Manfredini's life changers

04:15

Fix-a-Latch Kit, $15, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Fix-a-latch kit

$15Amazon

At some point, we've all had to deal with a door that stubbornly refuses to remain shut. Either the latch is hanging loose or the frame doesn't fit properly with the door. With Fix-a-Latch, many people repair their doors in four minutes or less.

Egg Stripper Multi-Egg Shell Peeler, $20, HSN

Egg stripper

$20HSN

Who doesn't love a good hard-boiled egg? With the invention of the Egg Stripper by Polish deli owner Ania Gifford, you can remove egg shells in a mere 10 seconds. All you have to do is place up to five eggs inside the device with a little bit of water, and shake it like a maraca. Five seconds later, the eggs will be jumping out of their shells.

Ruggable Winter White Rug, $100, Amazon

Ruggable winter white rugs

$100Amazon

It is now possible to wash your rugs in a washing machine. This two-piece item has "patented Cling Effect Technology" with its extra rug cover you can slip off the base. This winter white rug, among the many Ruggable options, is a great fit in a home with kids or pets running around.

Deluxe All-Terrain Cart, $100, The Grommet

Deluxe all-terrain cart

$100The Grommet

This innovative item makes lifting heavy items look easy, whether you need to lug up to 125 pounds of furniture around your home or up or down a stairwell. Plus, this cart won't take up much space; its ability to fold to about 4 inches guarantees customers an easy storage solution. "Any time you need an extra hand, this helper is ready," said Manfredini.

If you have any home repair questions, all you have to do is ask Lou.

