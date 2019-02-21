Actress Vanessa Hudgens has called this gorgeous Studio City property home, but now she’s moving on and another lucky person will get to own it.

The “High School Musical” alumna, who recently starred in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” is selling the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath for $3.895 million.

It looks like it’s going to be hard to say goodbye, though. The house is full of beautiful architecture, rich details and views that will make your jaw drop.