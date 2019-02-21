Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

With a house like this, you don’t even have to go on vacation — it’s like a Mediterranean destination in itself.

The home is more than 5,000 square feet.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has called this gorgeous Studio City property home, but now she’s moving on and another lucky person will get to own it.

The “High School Musical” alumna, who recently starred in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” is selling the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath for $3.895 million.

It looks like it’s going to be hard to say goodbye, though. The house is full of beautiful architecture, rich details and views that will make your jaw drop.

The living room opens up to the backyard.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

The bright and airy living room features a cozy fireplace and French doors that open out to the insanely gorgeous backyard.

It’s party ready with a sparkling swimming pool (complete with waterfalls), plenty of lounge areas and a large grill.

Resort or private house? Maybe both!Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

Back inside, the main living area is open to the chef’s kitchen.

The main living area features a family room, breakfast area and kitchen.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

The kitchen boasts pretty green cabinets on the bottom and crisp white cupboards on top; a nice two-tone combination.

We'd love to cook in here!Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

A large island provides space to sit and eat, and there’s also a dining area off to the side which looks out onto the city below.

This looks like a perfect spot to have your morning coffee.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

Walk through an archway from the kitchen, and you’ll find a more formal dining room with a view of the grand sweeping staircase that brings you to the second floor.

Here's a pretty place to host a dinner party!Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

There, you’ll find a master suite with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, a double-sided fireplace and access to your own private balcony where you can sip on wine and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.

The master suite has a double fireplace that can be seen in the bedroom area as well as the sitting area.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise
Sitting up here, you'll feel like you're on top of the world.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

The master bath feels like a resort spa with its large tranquil tub. It’s also got a separate shower, large double vanity and windows that let in plenty of sunshine.

The master bathroom feels like a spa.Daniel Dahler Photography/ TJ Paradise

TJ Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. You can see more pictures of the home here.

