Get the latest from TODAY
With a house like this, you don’t even have to go on vacation — it’s like a Mediterranean destination in itself.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens has called this gorgeous Studio City property home, but now she’s moving on and another lucky person will get to own it.
The “High School Musical” alumna, who recently starred in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” is selling the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath for $3.895 million.
Vanessa Hudgens, Carlos PenaVega sing ‘Summer Nights’ with Hoda, JennaJan. 19, 201602:57
It looks like it’s going to be hard to say goodbye, though. The house is full of beautiful architecture, rich details and views that will make your jaw drop.
The bright and airy living room features a cozy fireplace and French doors that open out to the insanely gorgeous backyard.
It’s party ready with a sparkling swimming pool (complete with waterfalls), plenty of lounge areas and a large grill.
Back inside, the main living area is open to the chef’s kitchen.
The kitchen boasts pretty green cabinets on the bottom and crisp white cupboards on top; a nice two-tone combination.
A large island provides space to sit and eat, and there’s also a dining area off to the side which looks out onto the city below.
Walk through an archway from the kitchen, and you’ll find a more formal dining room with a view of the grand sweeping staircase that brings you to the second floor.
There, you’ll find a master suite with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, a double-sided fireplace and access to your own private balcony where you can sip on wine and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.
The master bath feels like a resort spa with its large tranquil tub. It’s also got a separate shower, large double vanity and windows that let in plenty of sunshine.
TJ Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. You can see more pictures of the home here.