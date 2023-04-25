2 Utah homes collapse down a hillside while other homeowners told to evacuate

Two homes located in a suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, collapsed and slid down a trail over the weekend after having their certificates of occupancy revoked last October.

The collapses occurred in the early morning of April 22 due to sliding, according to a press release provided to NBC News from Draper City officials. Draper Fire Department confirmed to NBC News that no one was injured during the event. Draper, Utah, is located 20 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

On-site engineers, building officials and public safety personnel determined that an additional pair of adjacent homes must be evacuated. The residents of these two homes — which are located one on each side of the previously evacuated homes — are clearing out, officials confirmed in the press release.

“With the snowpack melting and creating changes in conditions, other homes in the neighborhood will be evaluated for safety concerns. At this time, only the two adjacent homes are being evacuated,” explained the release.

The release also noted that Draper City’s building official issued a notice on Oct. 25, 2022, which revoked the Certificates of Occupancy of the two homes that collapsed over the weekend due to dangerous conditions.

The conditions are said to be related to earth shifting, which “resulted in sliding and breaks in the foundations of the homes” that were built by housing developer Edge Homes in 2021.

The release states that for months, Draper City followed up with Edge Homes in regard to the developer’s engineering studies on the stability of the houses’ locations. TODAY.com reached out to Edge Homes for comment but has not received a response. However, the builders did give NBC affiliate KSL the following statement:

“We have worked diligently with the homeowners and Draper City to identify the cause of the problems and determine the appropriate permanent remedy,” it reads. “At the present time, we are finalizing engineered plans to perform permanent remedies to ensure no additional shifting or settlement will occur in the future, and to fix the existing damage to the physical structures and components of the homes … In short, we are doing everything we reasonably can to resolve the issues and be fair to the homeowners.”