Tyler Perry's former Atlanta mansion is decadent in the best way possible

Tyler Perry's former Atlanta home has its own ballroom, tennis court and movie theater. See inside!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry's former mansion is more like a luxury resort.Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Judging from his former home in Atlanta, Tyler Perry sure knows how to live the luxe life.

The “Madea” franchise creator once owned this 34,688-square-foot mansion situated on 17 private acres, and now the property is for sale again — for a whopping $25 million.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
Now that is a house that'll seriously impress your guests!Courtesy of Chase Mizell

The steep price tag makes sense when you see all of the feature the house includes. An underground ballroom, a 70,000-gallon infinity-edge swimming pool and lighted tennis court are just a few of the amenities that will make your jaw drop.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
Talk about an entranceway!Courtesy of Chase Mizell

When you first enter the home, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into a fancy five-star hotel, complete with a double grand staircase and sparkly chandelier.

The formal living room features a two-story ceiling and breathtaking view from the massive wall of windows.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
The living room also features glass doors that lead out onto a terrace.Courtesy of Chase Mizell

A family room with a cozy stone fireplace and tons of natural light opens to a kitchen outfitted with rich wooden cabinetry, two islands and stunning chandeliers.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
Here's another place to hang out with family and friends.Courtesy of Chase Mizell
Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
We'd love to cook in this kitchen!Courtesy of Chase Mizell

There’s also a cool gothic-style library featuring chic black bookcases and a winding staircase.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
The funky library Courtesy of Chase Mizell

The home has seven bedrooms, nine full baths and five partial baths.

In the gigantic master suite, you’ll find an impressive closet with mahogany cabinets and drawers, along with recessed lighting and mirrors to check out your look of the day.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
The sun-filled master bedroomCourtesy of Chase Mizell
Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
This closet could fit so many clothes! Shopping spree, anyone?Courtesy of Chase Mizell

Want to have a Tyler Perry movie binge-fest? Head down to the theater, which is fancier than any public one we’ve ever seen.

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
Pass the popcorn!Courtesy of Chase Mizell

There’s also a wine cellar to hold all your bottles (although we'd bet the majority are not under $25.)

Tyler Perry former Atlanta home
Wine cellarCourtesy of Chase Mizell

Other notable things around the house include a resort-style spa (complete with your very own sauna), a fully equipped gym and pretty gardens all around the property.

Want to fantasize even more about living here? Check out the rest of the home at the listing.

