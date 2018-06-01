Get the latest from TODAY
Judging from his former home in Atlanta, Tyler Perry sure knows how to live the luxe life.
The “Madea” franchise creator once owned this 34,688-square-foot mansion situated on 17 private acres, and now the property is for sale again — for a whopping $25 million.
Get the latest from TODAY
The steep price tag makes sense when you see all of the feature the house includes. An underground ballroom, a 70,000-gallon infinity-edge swimming pool and lighted tennis court are just a few of the amenities that will make your jaw drop.
When you first enter the home, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into a fancy five-star hotel, complete with a double grand staircase and sparkly chandelier.
The formal living room features a two-story ceiling and breathtaking view from the massive wall of windows.
A family room with a cozy stone fireplace and tons of natural light opens to a kitchen outfitted with rich wooden cabinetry, two islands and stunning chandeliers.
There’s also a cool gothic-style library featuring chic black bookcases and a winding staircase.
The home has seven bedrooms, nine full baths and five partial baths.
In the gigantic master suite, you’ll find an impressive closet with mahogany cabinets and drawers, along with recessed lighting and mirrors to check out your look of the day.
Want to have a Tyler Perry movie binge-fest? Head down to the theater, which is fancier than any public one we’ve ever seen.
There’s also a wine cellar to hold all your bottles (although we'd bet the majority are not under $25.)
Other notable things around the house include a resort-style spa (complete with your very own sauna), a fully equipped gym and pretty gardens all around the property.
Want to fantasize even more about living here? Check out the rest of the home at the listing.