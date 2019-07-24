Attention Twihards: we’ve found your next vacation spot.

You can now stay overnight at the property that was featured in “Twilight” as the home of Bella Swan, who was played by Kristen Stewart.

Most guests of this Airbnb are "Twilight" fans. Some have come as far as Hong Kong to visit, according to the home's new owner. Airbnb

Amber Neufeld and her husband Dean purchased the home this past September. The previous owner was the one who lived there during the filming of the popular 2008 movie.

Located in St. Helens, Oregon, the 1930s home should definitely be recognizable to fans. It features five bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

This is the same dining table used in the movie. Airbnb

The Airbnb listing encourages guests to take photos re-creating their favorite “Twilight” scenes.

Fans can re-create this scene from the movie featuring Ashley Greene and Kristen Stewart. Alamy Stock Photo

The real home's living room Airbnb

“Dine at Charlie's actual dining table that was used in filming,” the listing boasts. “Sleep in Bella's bedroom!"

Bella's bedroom even features the same bedspread that was used in the movie. Airbnb

Neufeld told TODAY Home that the majority of guests who stay at the house have been fans of the film.

“In the past, fans could only take photos from outside the home at the road,” she said, adding that she was one of those fans. “Now they actually get to come inside, watch the movies in the house where it all took place and sleep there.”

The kitchen includes original appliances from the movie. Airbnb

The house still features the same paint colors the production team used for the set. In an interview with House Beautiful last year, former owner Dean Koenig said he decided to keep the look after the movie wrapped. “The choices the filmmakers really made the house shine," he said. "If you ever have the chance to have your room colors picked by a production designer, you won’t be sorry."

As a fan of the film herself, Neufeld said, “It's surreal when you walk through those doors for the first time and sit where Charlie Swan (played by Billy Burke) sat, or sleep where Bella Swan slept."

The fandom has also been supportive. “Lots of fans have contributed decor, arrows and even screen-accurate clothing to go in Bella’s closet,” Neufeld revealed.

The house can accommodate up to 10 guests and costs $330 to $440 a night, depending on the day of the week. You can book your stay directly on Airbnb.