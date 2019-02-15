Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 15, 2019 By Chrissy Callahan

More married couples are forging their way into wedded bliss with a roommate in tow, according to a survey by Trulia.

Economists at the home and neighborhood site recently explored the growing housing trend and discovered that an increasing number of married couples are now taking on a roommate.

"While reasons can vary, the rate of married couples living with roommates has doubled since 1995 largely because it now costs more to own or rent a home. Married couples often take on a roommate to help the individual lighten his or her housing cost burden, or to defray their own housing costs. The two reasons are not mutually exclusive, and the data suggest that in recent years they were both relevant," Trulia’s chief economist, Issi Romem, told TODAY Home.

In 2018 alone, 3.28 percent of all U.S. households (nearly 4.2 million households) shared their home with a roommate or boarder. Married folks in particular represented just 0.46 percent (a little more than 280,000 married households) of that total, but are worth noting because the number of married couples living with roommates is up from a historical average of 0.36 percent.

The cohabitation trend is most prevalent on the West Coast, with Honolulu, Orange County, California, and San Francisco leading the charge. The reason appear to be a pricey real estate market, where every $100,000 increase in the median metro home value equals out to a 0.25 percent increase in the number of married couples living with roommates.

"Housing markets on the West Coast are some of the most expensive and least affordable in the country. In fact, of the top 10 markets with the highest share of married couples with roommates, nine of them were located on the West Coast. As a result, these markets see higher rates than other markets of individuals and married couples that are challenged by the cost of housing, including some who resort to the married-plus-roommate scenario," Romem said.