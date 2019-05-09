Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 9:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Reality star Troy Dean Shafer has died unexpectedly at the age of 38.

Shafer is known for his DIY Network show “Nashville Flipped,” where he bought and renovated historic homes for two seasons from 2016 to 2017.

(Seen below with interior designer Julie Couch.)

A representative for DIY Network shared a statement to TODAY Home, saying, “The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series ‘Nashville Flipped.’"

They added, “We extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Shafer’s brother Tim told TMZ that he died in his sleep on April 28, adding that the whole family was in shock because he didn't have any known medical conditions. There was a small private burial for him last week.

According to Shafer's bio on DIY Network, he grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Penn State University. He moved to Nashville to pursue music, but with a background in construction and talent for historic homes restoration, his career focus shifted.

He began his own home renovation business, married his wife, Becky Haynes, and starred in “Nashville Flipped.”

Friends and fans are flooding his Facebook page with memories and messages of mourning.

There is no official cause of death yet, but according to TMZ, a toxicology report will be finalized in the coming weeks.