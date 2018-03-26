Get the latest from TODAY
Leave it to a couple of skin care executives to have a home that looks and feels like a luxurious spa.
Trish McEvoy, the creator of the popular skin care and cosmetics line of the same name, is selling the Southampton vacation home she shares with her husband, Ronald Sherman, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.
As summer gets closer, it means that prime Hamptons season is on its way and this property will be an even hotter commodity. Whoever snatches it up is going to have to fork over $23.5 million for it — a hefty price tag, yes, but just check out what's in store ...
Get the latest from TODAY
The home features over 8,500 square feet of space and sits on 2.4 acres of land that looks out onto a sparkling pond.
And while the views outside are certainly beautiful, it’s the interior of the home that will take your breath away.
A sleek, white color scheme is used throughout most of the house. The main living area features an open space with tons of natural light streaming through the windows. Dramatic columns separate the entryway.
The formal living room has a large skylight above and looks out onto the backyard and pool area. The space also has a cozy fireplace to warm up next to during the colder months.
In the kitchen, clean white cabinets and counters give the room a soft, almost heavenly feel. An island adds more prep space in the center, and there’s also a breakfast nook next to a bright window and set of French doors.
The home also features an exercise room and theater — two amenities that make this vacation house even more resort-like.
And there are so many places for people to sleep, it's almost like a hotel. The property includes seven bedrooms and 11 and 1/2 baths. What else would you expect from two skin care experts?
When it’s time for some rest and relaxation, head to the backyard that features a heated pool, dining pavilion and expansive lawn. The beach is also just a few houses away.
Talk about luxurious!
See more pictures of this gorgeous home at Corcoran.