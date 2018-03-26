Get the latest from TODAY

Trish McEvoy's vacation house is the spa resort of our dreams

Trish McEvoy is selling her luxurious vacation home. See inside the beautiful property!

by Julie Pennell
Trish McEvoy is known for her makeup and skin care products -- but she apparently has great taste in real estate as well.WireImage

Leave it to a couple of skin care executives to have a home that looks and feels like a luxurious spa.

Trish McEvoy, the creator of the popular skin care and cosmetics line of the same name, is selling the Southampton vacation home she shares with her husband, Ronald Sherman, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

As summer gets closer, it means that prime Hamptons season is on its way and this property will be an even hotter commodity. Whoever snatches it up is going to have to fork over $23.5 million for it — a hefty price tag, yes, but just check out what's in store ...

 The home was built in 1998 for Ford Motor heiress Elena Ford. Corcoran

The home features over 8,500 square feet of space and sits on 2.4 acres of land that looks out onto a sparkling pond.

And while the views outside are certainly beautiful, it’s the interior of the home that will take your breath away.

A sleek, white color scheme is used throughout most of the house. The main living area features an open space with tons of natural light streaming through the windows. Dramatic columns separate the entryway.

 Sleek, white decor makes the space feel even more open and airy. Corcoran

The formal living room has a large skylight above and looks out onto the backyard and pool area. The space also has a cozy fireplace to warm up next to during the colder months.

 The living room is drenched in natural sunlight. Corcoran

In the kitchen, clean white cabinets and counters give the room a soft, almost heavenly feel. An island adds more prep space in the center, and there’s also a breakfast nook next to a bright window and set of French doors.

 The kitchen has space to dine in. Corcoran

The home also features an exercise room and theater — two amenities that make this vacation house even more resort-like.

 Lounge with friends and family in the media room. Corcoran

And there are so many places for people to sleep, it's almost like a hotel. The property includes seven bedrooms and 11 and 1/2 baths. What else would you expect from two skin care experts?

 Access a terrace through the French doors in this bedroom. Corcoran

When it’s time for some rest and relaxation, head to the backyard that features a heated pool, dining pavilion and expansive lawn. The beach is also just a few houses away.

 A heated pool is one of the home's amenities. Corcoran

Talk about luxurious!

See more pictures of this gorgeous home at Corcoran.

