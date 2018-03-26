Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Leave it to a couple of skin care executives to have a home that looks and feels like a luxurious spa.

Trish McEvoy, the creator of the popular skin care and cosmetics line of the same name, is selling the Southampton vacation home she shares with her husband, Ronald Sherman, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

As summer gets closer, it means that prime Hamptons season is on its way and this property will be an even hotter commodity. Whoever snatches it up is going to have to fork over $23.5 million for it — a hefty price tag, yes, but just check out what's in store ...