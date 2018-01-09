share tweet pin email

If you’ve ever dreamed of your very own hand-carved wooden wagon, a la “Little House on the Prairie,” you might just want to bid on this custom caravan for sale in Trumansburg, New York. Named the Trillium Caravan, the quaint little sleeper camper is on sale by its owners after 10 years of use, and it’s pretty darn cool. The price tag rings in at $64,900.

Trillium Caravan

Trillium is the brainchild of well-known woodworker Jim Tolpin, who built the wagon in the traditional style of the 19th century English vardo, a horse-drawn wagon used by British Romani people as their home. Trillium is Tolpin’s sixth wagon, and he told TODAY Home it took about 1,500 hours of labor to build.

Tolpin used hand-hewn wood and steel to support his masterpiece, and made sure the wagon was filled with both old-school charm (like the sailcloth canopy and vintage scalamandre seating fabrics) and modern amenities (like electric brakes that allow users to safely tow the wagon on highways). Premium marine-grade paint coats the exterior of the caravan, too.

Trillium features gorgeous stained glass windows and other stunning details.

A few of Trillium’s standout exterior features include gorgeous stained-glass windows, split Dutch doors and an adorable brass letter mail slot. Inside, the wagon has plenty of seating and can comfortably sleep two adults in a pull-out, queen-size bed. Trillum also features durable bamboo flooring, electric interior lighting (sconces, anyone?) and a restored wood-and-coal burning stove.

Trillium features a spacious queen-size bed.

The wagon’s current owner, Mark Oros of Hashu Stones, told TODAY Home that Trillium has been a constant source of conversation on the road.

“The experience of seeing, traveling and simply sitting in the Trillium Caravan can be explained in one word — magical. The Trillium draws a crowd of interest and delight wherever we take it,” Oros said. “In a world of information, the Trillium is a conduit to a world of transformation. We lost track of the number of interesting people that the Trillium transformed over the years.”

Although the Trillium is on sale by its current owners, Tolpin said he’s open to re-creating the magic once again. “I'm still considering taking orders for new wagons built to marine-grade standards,” he said.

Start saving, folks!