For Pete Nelson, who hosts "Treehouse Masters" on Animal Planet, these structures are not just a childhood fascination: They're his whole life and business at Nelson Treehouse and Supply.

Nestled about 30 minutes east of Seattle sits TreeHouse Point, a stunning 4-acre retreat and event center that Nelson runs with his wife, Judy, since 2006.

The treehouses are not just to look at on a guided tour: You can rent them!

"It's all about being in the woods," Nelson told TODAY. "I was so struck by it when I found that property now 12 years ago already. It's really just about immersing yourself in that kind of environment and doing it in the natural way."

The Nelsons welcomed TODAY Home to get an inside look at some of these unique structures in the trees.

Take a 3-D tour:

Pro tip: Use the mouse to guide your way through space and click to zoom. The white circles contain more information and fun facts! Use a VR headset for a fully immersive experience.