'Trading Spaces' renewed for another season! See Paige Davis' announcement

Get the latest from TODAY
"Trading Spaces" fans, get ready for another brand-new season!
Just ahead of the season-one finale on Saturday, TLC announced it's bringing back the revival of the hit home makeover reality series for season two. Host Paige Davis took to Twitter to share the exciting news in a video to fans.
"Hi guys! We had so much fun trading spaces that we're going to do it again. That's right — we're coming back with a whole new season of amazing designers and 'OMG!' reveals," Davis said. "And you know what? We couldn't have done any of it without our loyal fans. So, thank you so much for watching and I look forward to seeing you soon."
The original home makeover reality competition, "Trading Spaces" returned to television this year after a decadelong hiatus. The show features two sets of neighbors trading houses to spruce up one another's rooms with the help of professional designers and carpenters — and while the concept may be a popular one these days, back in 2000, when the show debuted, there was nothing else like it on TV.
Get the latest from TODAY
In April, host Davis, carpenter Ty Pennington and their team of design experts visited TODAY to discuss why their budget-friendly series stands out from the rest.
"We kicked off this genre and even though we spawned so many other, frankly, networks and television shows, there's still nothing like our show," Davis said. "The level of jeopardy, the level of time constraint and budget constraint — $2,000 in each room."
"There's a lot of fantasy design television out there," she added. "But people out there don't have $450,000 of chump change."
Also, there's the element of suspense, said Pennington.
"Here's the thing about 'Trading Spaces' that I think is amazing: The format really, really works," he said. "It's such a variety pack of talent and style and tastes, so you really never know what you're going to get because we have no idea if the people we designed it for are going to like it."
One thing viewers will like is seeing another season of the team working their magic.
The season-one finale of "Trading Spaces" airs Saturday on TLC.