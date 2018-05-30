'Trading Spaces' renewed for another season! See Paige Davis' announcement

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Trading Spaces" fans, get ready for another brand-new season!

Just ahead of the season-one finale on Saturday, TLC announced it's bringing back the revival of the hit home makeover reality series for season two. Host Paige Davis took to Twitter to share the exciting news in a video to fans.

"Hi guys! We had so much fun trading spaces that we're going to do it again. That's right — we're coming back with a whole new season of amazing designers and 'OMG!' reveals," Davis said. "And you know what? We couldn't have done any of it without our loyal fans. So, thank you so much for watching and I look forward to seeing you soon."

The original home makeover reality competition, "Trading Spaces" returned to television this year after a decadelong hiatus. The show features two sets of neighbors trading houses to spruce up one another's rooms with the help of professional designers and carpenters — and while the concept may be a popular one these days, back in 2000, when the show debuted, there was nothing else like it on TV.