'Trading Spaces' reboot has a premiere date! Here's what we know so far

Since TLC announced plans to bring back “Trading Spaces,” we’ve been on the edge of our seat anxiously awaiting any morsel — heck, any crumb — of information about the impending reboot of the hit home design show that originally aired from 2000 to 2008.

Earlier this month, fans got a sneak peak at the long-awaited revival via a promo shared on the “Trading Spaces” Facebook page. (The video already has more 8.7 million views, so we know we’re not alone in our unflappable excitement.)

And it was better than we could have ever expected.

Now, we have premiere date! Set your DVR: "Trading Spaces" officially returns to TLC April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

And don't worry, many of your fan favorites are returning. Everyone from the original gang of designers (Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith and Genevieve Gorder) and host Paige Davis to hunky carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse have signed on. We’re also stoked to see some fresh faces. According to a statement from the network, crafty newcomers include Brett Tutor, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto.

Plus, beloved designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are set to make a guest appearance.

