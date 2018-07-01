Tom Petty's former home is made for a rock star that won't back down

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Don’t come around here unless you’re willing to buy the former home of a rock legend — because once you see it, you’ll be very tempted.

Tom Petty’s former residence in Encino, California, is on the market for $4.995 million. The late singer had the property built to his inspired specifications, and he lived there in the 1980s and '90s.

One morning in 1987, an arsonist set the house on fire, burning down all but the basement recording studio. Petty rebuilt and, since then, the home's been renovated. But even with modern updates and new fixtures, it still feels like it was made for a rock star.