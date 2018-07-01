Tom Petty's former home is made for a rock star that won't back down

Get the latest from TODAY
Don’t come around here unless you’re willing to buy the former home of a rock legend — because once you see it, you’ll be very tempted.
Tom Petty’s former residence in Encino, California, is on the market for $4.995 million. The late singer had the property built to his inspired specifications, and he lived there in the 1980s and '90s.
One morning in 1987, an arsonist set the house on fire, burning down all but the basement recording studio. Petty rebuilt and, since then, the home's been renovated. But even with modern updates and new fixtures, it still feels like it was made for a rock star.
Get the latest from TODAY
Located in the discreet gated community of “Rancho Estates,” the 11,483-square-foot home has an impressive entrance with a long, tree-lined driveway glowing with glittering lights.
The living room features a two-story driftwood beam ceiling, plenty of windows that stream in bright sunlight and a dramatic stone fireplace that acts as the focal point of the room. The white walls provide a crisp backdrop to the natural decor elements of the space.
A curved dining area sits behind the winding staircase that leads to the second story.
The master suite features beam ceilings as well as a romantic fireplace. The neutral-toned room also includes custom cabinetry and plenty of space to relax.
But the master bathroom just might be the most luxurious part. The spa-like room boasts a glass-enclosed shower, double vanity and sleek soaking tub. And through the window, there’s a view of the serene waterfall that’s located at the back of the property.
The waterfall cascades into a sparkling swimming pool. Also outside is an outdoor kitchen and pool house that includes full living quarters, three bathrooms, a cabana, a secondary indoor kitchen, wine storage and a gym.
See more photos of the stunning property at the listing.