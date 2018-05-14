Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's apartment is as swanky as you'd imagine

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The views alone on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s New York City apartment are worth millions, and they come with a pretty swanky home to boot.

The New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel are selling their four bedroom, 3,310-square-foot apartment for $13.95 million. Located in Manhattan's fancy One Madison building, the apartment has some of the most gorgeous views in the city.

The sparkling city below can be seen day and night from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Sotheby's International Realty

“It’s beautiful day and night,” broker Michael Bolla of Sotheby’s International told TODAY Home. “When you sit in the living room or library and look out, you see the light sort of dancing.”

Sitting high on the 48th floor, the apartment’s corner living room looks out over the city’s skyline with a stunning view that includes the Empire State Building.

The apartment sits at the balcony level of the MetLife Tower. Sotheby's International Realty

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is known for his artistic and modern luxury projects. It also features elegant pieces by Hudson Furniture, which Bolla said the couple would possibly consider selling with the house if a buyer is interested.