Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's apartment is as swanky as you'd imagine

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
This glamorous couple has a gorgeous apartment to match.Evan Agostini / AP

The views alone on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s New York City apartment are worth millions, and they come with a pretty swanky home to boot.

The New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel are selling their four bedroom, 3,310-square-foot apartment for $13.95 million. Located in Manhattan's fancy One Madison building, the apartment has some of the most gorgeous views in the city.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen NYC apartment
The sparkling city below can be seen day and night from the floor-to-ceiling windows.Sotheby's International Realty

“It’s beautiful day and night,” broker Michael Bolla of Sotheby’s International told TODAY Home. “When you sit in the living room or library and look out, you see the light sort of dancing.”

Sitting high on the 48th floor, the apartment’s corner living room looks out over the city’s skyline with a stunning view that includes the Empire State Building.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen NYC apartment
The apartment sits at the balcony level of the MetLife Tower.Sotheby's International Realty

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is known for his artistic and modern luxury projects. It also features elegant pieces by Hudson Furniture, which Bolla said the couple would possibly consider selling with the house if a buyer is interested.

In the open living area, you’ll find an elegant kitchen with sleek wooden cabinetry and a marble island. A dining table sits off to the side, topped with a show-stopping chandelier that hangs above.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen NYC apartment
The apartment features a large open living space with a kitchen and dining area.Sotheby's International Realty

The building features plenty of high-end amenities, including an indoor pool surrounded by marble-clad walls and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen NYC apartment
Anyone want to go for a dip?Sotheby's International Realty

There’s also a gorgeous private dining room and catering kitchen that residents can use for parties. But with an apartment that stunning, whoever buys it will probably never want to leave it.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen NYC apartment
This upscale dining room can be used for private events by residents who live in the building.Sotheby's International Realty

Bolla added, “Because of these views and way Peter (designed it), it’s not an apartment in New York, it’s an apartment about New York.”

See more pictures at the listing here.

